Placebo Releases New Album 'Never Let Me Go'

Placebo have releases their highly-anticipated, and universally-acclaimed, new album, Never Let Me Go (Rise Records). The near decade-long wait for a new full-length from the band is over.

The 13-song collection, the pair's first since 2013's Loud Like Love, grapples with humanity's multiple crises, from "Beautiful James," a stirring anthem for non-heteronormative relationships, to "Surrounded By Spies," an observation on tech-saturation, "Try Better Next Time," a track that is both a statement on climate calamity and a poetic hope for the future, and the final preview of the album: "Happy Birthday In The Sky," a moving ode to those who are no longer with us.

"I wanted to capture the confusion of what it's like to be alive today," explained Molko of the impetus behind Never Let Me Go, "the feeling of being lost, always walking in a labyrinth, continuously being overwhelmed by information and opinions."

Never Let Me Go is available now with the collection available on limited-edition 2LP red vinyl (indie retail exclusive), pink 2LP vinyl (web exclusive), standard black 2LP vinyl, cassette (a variety of limited-edition colors), and digitally.

The U.K. duo recently announced their first North American tour dates in nearly a decade, with the trek hitting Canada, Mexico, and the United States, including performances at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. Tickets are available now.

Tour Dates

September 4 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom

September 6 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

September 7 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

September 9 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

September 10 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre (with special guests Cold Cave)

September 12 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

September 14 Austin, TX Emo's

September 18 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel