Placebo Announce First North American Tour in Eight Years
Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time (Mexico City is on-sale now).
Placebo return to North America this Fall for their first trek across the continent in eight years.
The long-awaited dates see the band venture through Canada, Mexico, and the United States, including performances at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time (Mexico City is on-sale now).
The iconic duo of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal recently announced their eighth studio album, Never Let Me Go (March 25, Rise Records). The 13-song collection, the pair's first since 2013's Loud Like Love, grapples with humanity's multiple crises, from "Beautiful James," a stirring anthem for non-heteronormative relationships, to "Surrounded By Spies," an observation on tech-saturation, "Try Better Next Time," a track that is both a statement on climate calamity and a poetic hope for the future, and the final preview of the album: "Happy Birthday In The Sky," a moving ode to those who are no longer with us.
"I wanted to capture the confusion of what it's like to be alive today," explained Molko of the impetus behind Never Let Me Go, "the feeling of being lost, always walking in a labyrinth, continuously being overwhelmed by information and opinions."
Never Let Me Go pre-orders are available now (https://lnk.to/Placebo-NeverLetMeGo) with the collection available on limited-edition 2LP red vinyl (indie retail exclusive), pink 2LP vinyl (web exclusive), standard black 2LP vinyl, cassette (a variety of limited-edition colors), and digitally.
Tour Dates
September 4 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom
September 6 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre
September 7 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
September 9 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
September 10 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre (with special guests Cold Cave)
September 12 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes
September 14 Austin, TX Emo's
September 18 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel
October 1 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
October 4 Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
October 6 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 8 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
October 10 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
October 11 Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
October 13 Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box
October 14 Tallin, Estonia - Saku Arena Black Box
October 17 Warsaw, Poland - Expo XXI Hall 3
October 19 Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
October 22 Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
October 24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
October 26 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
October 27 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
October 29 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
October 31 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum
November 2 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
November 4 Esch El Azette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
November 7 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
November 8 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
November 10 Nancy, France - Zenith
November 11 Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena
November 13 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena
November 14 Rennes, France - La Liberte
November 18 Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
November 19 Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre
November 21 Liverpool, UK - Eventim Olympia
November 22 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
November 24 Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
November 26 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy
November 27 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy
November 29 Leicester, UK - De Montford Hall
November 30 Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds
December 2 Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
December 3 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
December 5 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena
December 7 Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange
December 8 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 1