Placebo Announce First North American Tour in Eight Years

Placebo return to North America this Fall for their first trek across the continent in eight years.

The long-awaited dates see the band venture through Canada, Mexico, and the United States, including performances at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time (Mexico City is on-sale now).

The iconic duo of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal recently announced their eighth studio album, Never Let Me Go (March 25, Rise Records). The 13-song collection, the pair's first since 2013's Loud Like Love, grapples with humanity's multiple crises, from "Beautiful James," a stirring anthem for non-heteronormative relationships, to "Surrounded By Spies," an observation on tech-saturation, "Try Better Next Time," a track that is both a statement on climate calamity and a poetic hope for the future, and the final preview of the album: "Happy Birthday In The Sky," a moving ode to those who are no longer with us.

"I wanted to capture the confusion of what it's like to be alive today," explained Molko of the impetus behind Never Let Me Go, "the feeling of being lost, always walking in a labyrinth, continuously being overwhelmed by information and opinions."

Never Let Me Go pre-orders are available now (https://lnk.to/Placebo-NeverLetMeGo) with the collection available on limited-edition 2LP red vinyl (indie retail exclusive), pink 2LP vinyl (web exclusive), standard black 2LP vinyl, cassette (a variety of limited-edition colors), and digitally.

Tour Dates

September 4 Vancouver, BC The Commodore Ballroom

September 6 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

September 7 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

September 9 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

September 10 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre (with special guests Cold Cave)

September 12 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

September 14 Austin, TX Emo's

September 18 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel

October 1 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

October 4 Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

October 6 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 8 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

October 10 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

October 11 Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

October 13 Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

October 14 Tallin, Estonia - Saku Arena Black Box

October 17 Warsaw, Poland - Expo XXI Hall 3

October 19 Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

October 22 Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

October 24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

October 26 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

October 27 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

October 29 Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

October 31 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

November 2 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

November 4 Esch El Azette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

November 7 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

November 8 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

November 10 Nancy, France - Zenith

November 11 Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

November 13 Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

November 14 Rennes, France - La Liberte

November 18 Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

November 19 Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre

November 21 Liverpool, UK - Eventim Olympia

November 22 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

November 24 Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

November 26 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

November 27 London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

November 29 Leicester, UK - De Montford Hall

November 30 Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

December 2 Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

December 3 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

December 5 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

December 7 Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

December 8 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 1