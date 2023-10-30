Pippa Scott to Release 'Blue Christmas' This Week

The single will be released on November 3.

Oct. 30, 2023

Pippa Scott to Release 'Blue Christmas' This Week

Pippa Scott will release her Christmas Cover Of  "Blue Christmas" on Nov 3.

Pippa Scott is a captivating singer-songwriter, effortlessly weaving her voice through a diverse range of genres. Her music creates an immersive experience, blending elements of pop, R&B, jazz, country and soul to craft a unique and authentic sound that's all her own.

Drawing inspiration from her personal journey, from growing up in Vancouver to her youthful experiences in Manchester, UK, and her ongoing battles with BPD (Borderline Personality Disorder), Pippa's songs resonate on a deep level. Her music delves into themes of self-discovery, empowerment, and the profound significance of self-love.

“If I’m honest I have never been a big fan of Christmas music. Perhaps I can attribute that to the holiday times I worked in retail (Gap) when I was in my 20s. Listening to the same songs on repeat is a form of torture haha. Blue Christmas is different. I love the hammer vibrato in Elvis’ voice as he sings it. Christmas can create a lot of pressure by constantly reminding us of being with loved ones.  For those of us where that’s possible it’s a lovely reminder and time of celebration, but for those of us who aren’t surrounded by loved ones or perhaps have faced loss it can be a very heartbreaking time. The sentiment of Blue Christmas in acknowledging the loss of a loved one and navigating that during the holidays really resonates - That’s why I chose to cover it.” - Pippa Scott.

At the young age of 16, Pippa garnered early recognition as a contestant on the BBC show "A Star For A Night." Fueled by her unwavering passion for the arts, she pursued higher education at The University of Manchester before making the bold move to New York City. There, she embraced the opportunity to train at the prestigious "Circle in the Square Theatre School" on Broadway, immersing herself in the captivating world of musical theatre.

Pippa's journey also includes a foray into classical singing, where she honed her skills under the guidance of esteemed Opera singer Leah Field in Vancouver. Complementing her training, she now continues to refine her talents under the expert mentorship of Chelsea Laing (Chersea), ensuring her musical prowess remains dynamic and ever-evolving.



