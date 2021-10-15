Pinkpantheress Releases Debut Mixtape 'To Hell With It'

PinkPantheress has released her debut mixtape "To hell with it", out now via Elektra Records/Parlophone Reocrds. "To hell with it" includes fan-favorites "Pain," "Passion," "Break It Off" and recent hit singles "Just for me" and "I must apologise."

Speaking on the mixtape PinkPantheress says: "I'm super excited to share this project with you all as my first body of work, I've been collecting songs that I've made this year and while I'm still developing my sound, I'm hoping these songs immerse you into your ideal fantasy world as you listen."

Though she only debuted in 2021, PinkPantheress has gained a strong fanbase including Dazed who referred to her music as "irresistibly catchy earworms." She has also received love from i-D, Pitchfork, NPR, Pigeons & Planes and more.

Listen to the new album here:

"I must apologise" visualizer here: