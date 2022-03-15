Pierce the Veil Announce December 2022 UK Tour

Beloved San Diego band Pierce the Veil will make their long-awaited return to the road later this year.

The band has announced a run of UK dates, taking place this December. It's the band's first UK tour in six years. The tour kicks off December 1 and runs through December 10. All dates are below.

"I can't believe it's been six long years since we've played a show in the UK," singer/guitarist Vic Fuentes says. "Needless to say, we are dying to come back and see our fans again. We miss all of you dearly, and we're excited to return with some very talented friends to put on a special show just for you. We'll be debuting some new material off of our upcoming album and, of course, playing some old songs that we can all sing together at the top of our lungs. See you at the shows!"

Pierce The Veil Tour Dates

12/1 - Cardiff, UK - The Great Hall

12/2 - London, UK - O2 Forum

12/3 - London, UK - O2 Forum

12/5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanisers

12/6 - Newcastle, UK - The Boiler Shop

12/8 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

12/9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

12/10 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy