Pianist & Wellness Expert Chad Lawson Shares 'Like The Stars In The Sky'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World-renowned pianist, podcaster, and certified breathwork educator Chad Lawson has released a new single “Like The Stars In The Sky,” from his new album Where We Are, out on July 19 via Decca Records US.

Lawson’s music has struck a chord with listeners worldwide with plays of his recordings totaling a billion streams, including 700MM on his last two albums breathe and You Finally Knew, unprecedented in the classical genre. Where We Are features original solo piano works inspired by messages from these listeners about how his music has affected their lives.

Known for exploring the intersection between music and wellness, Lawson shares “Like The Stars In The Sky” in conjunction with World Meditation Day, which aims to spread and create awareness of how this simple discipline can reduce stress and improve well-being. Among other mental health best practices, Lawson also teaches meditation techniques soundtracked by his music on his iHeart Radio Award-nominated podcast Calm It Down, which has earned over 5 million downloads to date.

“‘Like The Stars In The Sky’ is inspired by how every star in the night sky offers a unique sense of guidance and hope,” states Lawson. “This song is about seeing the endless possibilities that each star represents, showing us different paths even in dark times. It's a theme close to my heart – finding your own light and direction in life's darkness, just like each unique star in the sky.”

Last month, Lawson announced Where We Are with the release of the lead single “Sanctuary” along with an accompanying music video to mark World Breathing Day, a global celebration of the practice of conscious breathing, which he discussed as a guest on Charlotte Today. On the track he plays a delicate piano melody in an almost-cyclical repetition. “It sets the theme of what the album is,” Lawson notes. “‘Sanctuary’ is the place where you personally find healing. People want to be gentle with themselves and feel okay, but they don’t know how.”

“My role is to impact the heart rather than impress the mind,” he explains. “That’s how I see my music. Right now, it seems like everyone is very tired. So, I’m trying to meet people Where They Are—which is where the name of the album came from. I’m going to be in the thick of it with them. I’m putting my hands out and saying, ‘I’ll hold you through this’.”

Chad’s connection with his audience has only strengthened over the years. As a musician since the age of five, he has carefully honed his craft via dozens of albums and countless shows. Chad’s last two albums, breathe and You Finally Knew, have spent 119 weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Classical Albums chart since September 2020, while his songs have spent 146 weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Classical On-Demand Streaming chart since April 2020. In 2014, The Chopin Variations vaulted to #1 on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart. Meanwhile, 2018’s seminal LP, Re: Piano, saw him return to the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart in addition to reaching #1 on the iTunes Top Classical Albums Chart. Lawson’s podcast Calm It Down has become a hit in its own right, and was recently named an honoree in the 'Health, Wellness and Lifestyle' category for the 2024 Webby Awards, alongside Jay Shetty.

In 2023, poignant audience interactions, including a particularly moving encounter in Baton Rouge, guided the direction of his next album.

“A listener approached me in tears,” he recalls. “She shared with me, ‘My dad is battling cancer, and your music and podcast have been the only thing I've been listening to. I just had to come and say thank you’. I noticed listeners don’t come up to me and say, ‘You’re an amazing pianist’. They say, ‘You’re helping me right now’. I was initially going to make an album about chasing dreams, but it wasn’t the right time. Given the current social climate, I felt compelled to create something simple yet sincere. Where We Are is an invitation to decompress.

“I hope this album allows you to press pause on the world and heal however you can by listening,” he concludes. “Where We Are is me being okay with who I am and not trying to be a different pianist. I’m just writing music I think people will benefit from. I’ve realized that I like myself, and I hope I can inspire you to feel the same way.”

Throughout his career, Lawson’s presence has coursed through popular culture with placements on The Walking Dead, Vampire Diaries, and Viceland, the score of Prime Video’s Lore as well as campaigns for Chevrolet, IBM, Microsoft, Purina, Delta, and more. He has appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, NPR’s All Things Considered, and GRAMMY.com’s Positive Vibes Only. In 2022, he presented his double-album breathe in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Forbes hailed the LP as “melodic and soothing,” and Variety christened him one of the artists who Lead the Wave of Music for Slumber and Relaxation.

Photo Credit: Michael Lavine

Comments