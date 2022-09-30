Photos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' Tour

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her sold out emails i can't send Tour on Thursday, September 29th at Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

As part of the highly-anticipated 13-show run supporting her recent album emails i can't send, Sabrina will play major markets across the country and perform at legendary venues such as The Wiltern in Los Angeles and two nights at New York City's iconic Webster Hall.

Sabrina Carpenter treated the crowd to songs off of her latest record including "Vicious" and "because i liked a boy" as well as some of her biggest hits such as "Sue Me" and "Honeymoon Fades."

See below for the full tour routing.

This tour comes on the heels of the release of Sabrina's fifth studio album emails i can't send which chronicles her various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances. Whether it be the extreme dynamics of "Tornado Warnings" or the honest and powerful of "because i liked a boy," the album showcases her at her most raw and real.

In its first week, emails i can't send amassed over 15 million streams and garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, People, Billboard, USA Today, and many more. The album debuted at #23 in the Top 25 Billboard 200 marking her best career chart debut to date.

Sabrina Carpenter TOUR DATES

9/29 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

10/1 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

10/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

10/3 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

10/5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/6 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/7 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

10/9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/13 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10/16 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

10/20 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Sabrina also led the cast and executive produced Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, Sabrina made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. She then starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+).

Her growing musical catalog encompasses gold singles- "Thumbs", "Sue Me" and "Why"-and the albums Singular: Act I & Singular: Act II. Of her music, Time Magazine wrote "she's one to watch" and V Magazine added "With two successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter's career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors."

In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, in 2020 she was selected for Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list. She also co-stars in the recently released comedy thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

Sabrina recently signed to Island Records, where she released her newest smash hit singles "Skin," "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times" and "Vicious." She released her fifth studio album, emails i can't send, on July 15, 2022.