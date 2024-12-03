Photos: Ricky Martin Headlines AHF World AIDS Day Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar Ricky Martin had a sold-out crowd on their feet, dancing and singing along to hits in both English and Spanish as he headlined AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s annual World AIDS Day concert at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami (UM) in Coral Gables, Florida Monday night. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

World AIDS Day is commemorated each year on December 1st as an opportunity for communities to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV, and remember those we’ve lost.

Martin – a multi-award-winning global star and philanthropist who has used his platform to bring greater awareness and support for various issues around HIV/AIDS, human trafficking, and LGBTQIA+ rights – gave a spectacular performance, mesmerizing concertgoers with a variety of hits.

The evening opened with a performance by renowned DJ and rapper DJ Spinderella, and AHF presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Julio Frenk, UM’s outgoing president and chancellor-designate for UCLA.

Dr. Julio Frenk played a pivotal role in launching AHF’s Global Public Health Institute at UM. His groundbreaking contributions to HIV/AIDS response include securing universal access to antiretroviral therapy in Mexico, advancing anti-stigma efforts, fostering global health collaborations, and strengthening public health policies worldwide.

AHF has worked with a diverse array of iconic performers for World AIDS Day events, including Janet Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, and Mariah Carey. The global organization has presented its lifetime achievement award to a distinguished list of advocates including Blair Underwood, Harry Belafonte, Debbie Allen, Dr. Deborah Birx, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

