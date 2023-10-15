Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London

The tour will bring Madonna New York City in December to begin the North American leg.
After months of anticipation and buzz, cultural trailblazer Madonna has kicked off her massive The Celebration World Tour with the first of six sold-out shows in London, at The O2.
In a rare reflection of her unparalleled career, Madonna took the captivated audience on an emotional journey through some of her biggest hits, including songs she has not performed on stage in decades. With nods to her beginnings as a struggling artist living in New York City, to her meteoric success, through personal and professional lows to spiritual awakening; the show captures Madonna’s past while looking to the future. Directed by long-time collaborator Jamie King and the musical direction of Stuart Price; songs included “Nothing Really Matters,” “Open Your Heart,” “Like A Prayer,” Into The Groove” and “Crazy For You.”
Known for her ground-breaking tours; The Celebration Tour is no different. As usual, the best-selling female artist of all time leaves no detail overlooked. This non-stop, fearless performance features mesmerising choreography, bold costumes and her most elaborate stage to date designed by Stufish. Check out The Celebration Tour by the Numbers (HERE).
The colossal 78 date tour, produced by Live Nation, will move across Europe before landing in Madonna’s adopted hometown of New York City in December to begin the North American leg. The celebration will move over the US and Canada throughout spring of 2024; concluding with 4 sold out shows in Mexico City next April. Full routing can be found below.
Sat, Oct 14 London, UK The O2
Sun, Oct 15 London, UK The O2
Tue, Oct 17 London, UK The O2
Wed, Oct 18 London, UK The O2
Sat, Oct 21 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
Sun, Oct 22 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
Tue, Oct 25 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
Thu, Oct 26 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
Sat, Oct 28 Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena
Wed, Nov 01 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Thu, Nov 02 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Mon, Nov 06 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena
Tue, Nov 07 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena
Sun, Nov 12 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Mon, Nov 13 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Wed, Nov 15 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
Tue, Nov. 16 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
Sun, Nov 19 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Mon, Nov 20 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Thu, Nov 23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Sat, Nov 25 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Tue, Nov 28 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed, Nov 29 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri, Dec 1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Sat, Dec 2 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Tue, Dec 5 London, U.K. The O2
Wed, Dec 6 London, U.K. The O2
Wed, Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thu, Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sat, Dec 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Mon, Dec 18 Washington, US Capital One Arena
Tue, Dec 19 Washington, US Capital One Arena
Mon, Jan 8 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tue, Jan 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu, Jan 11 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena
Fri, Jan 12 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena
Mon, Jan 15 Detroit, US Little Caesars Arena
Thu, Jan 18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat, Jan 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Mon, Jan 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tue, Jan 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu, Jan 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Mon, Jan 29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu, Feb 1 Chicago, IL The United Center
Fri, Feb 2 Chicago, IL The United Center
Mon, Feb 5 Pittsburgh, US PPG Paints Arena
Thu, Feb 8 Cleveland, US Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Tue, Feb 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Feb 17 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena
Sun, Feb 18 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena
Wed, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sat, Feb 24 Sacramento, US Golden 1 Center
Tue, Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Wed, Feb 28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Fri, Mar 1 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena
Sat, Mar 2 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena
Mon, Mar 4 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Tue, Mar 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Thu, Mar 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sat, Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Mon, Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Wed, Mar 13 Palm Springs, US Acrisure Arena
Sat, Mar 16 Phoenix, US Footprint Center
Tue, Mar 19 Denver, US Ball Arena
Sun, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thu, Mar 28 Houston, TX Toyota Centre
Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX Toyota Centre
Mon, Apr 1 Atlanta, US State Farm Arena
Thu, Apr 4 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sat, Apr 6 Miami, US Miami-Dade Arena
Sun, Apr 7 Miami, US Miami-Dade Arena
Sun, Apr 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
Mon, Apr 15 Austin, TX Moody Center
Sat, Apr 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Sun, Apr 21 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Tue, Apr 23 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Wed, Apr 24 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur
Estere, Lourdes Leon and Madonna
Lourdes Leon and Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
David Banda
Madonna
David Banda and Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
Madonna
