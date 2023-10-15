Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London

The tour will bring Madonna New York City in December to begin the North American leg.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

After months of anticipation and buzz, cultural trailblazer Madonna has kicked off her massive The Celebration World Tour with the first of six sold-out shows in London, at The O2.   

Check out photos from the performance below!

In a rare reflection of her unparalleled career, Madonna took the captivated audience on an emotional journey through some of her biggest hits, including songs she has not performed on stage in decades.  With nods to her beginnings as a struggling artist living in New York City, to her meteoric success, through personal and professional lows to spiritual awakening; the show captures Madonna’s past while looking to the future.  Directed by long-time collaborator Jamie King and the musical direction of Stuart Price; songs included “Nothing Really Matters,” “Open Your Heart,” “Like A Prayer,” Into The Groove” and “Crazy For You.” 

Known for her ground-breaking tours; The Celebration Tour is no different.  As usual, the best-selling female artist of all time leaves no detail overlooked.  This non-stop, fearless performance features mesmerising choreography, bold costumes and her most elaborate stage to date designed by Stufish. Check out The Celebration Tour by the Numbers (HERE).

The colossal 78 date tour, produced by Live Nation, will move across Europe before landing in Madonna’s adopted hometown of New York City in December to begin the North American leg.  The celebration will move over the US and Canada throughout spring of 2024; concluding with 4 sold out shows in Mexico City next April.  Full routing can be found below. 
 

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat, Oct 14                        London, UK                       The O2                                       
Sun, Oct 15                       London, UK                       The O2                                       
Tue, Oct 17                       London, UK                       The O2                                        
Wed, Oct 18                     London, UK                       The O2                                        
Sat, Oct 21                        Antwerp, BE                     Sportpaleis                                
Sun, Oct 22                       Antwerp, BE                     Sportpaleis
Tue, Oct 25                       Copenhagen, DK              Royal Arena                                
Thu, Oct 26                       Copenhagen, DK              Royal Arena                                  
Sat, Oct 28                        Stockholm, SE                  Tele2 Arena                                 
Wed, Nov 01                    Barcelona, ES                   Palau Sant Jordi                          
Thu, Nov 02                      Barcelona, ES                   Palau Sant Jordi                            
Mon, Nov 06                    Lisbon, PT                         Altice Arena                                 
Tue, Nov 07                      Lisbon, PT                         Altice Arena                                
Sun, Nov 12                      Paris, FR                            Accor Arena                                 
Mon, Nov 13                    Paris, FR                            Accor Arena                                
Wed, Nov 15                    Cologne, DE                      Lanxess Arena                             
Tue, Nov. 16                     Cologne, DE                      Lanxess Arena                             
Sun, Nov 19                      Paris, FR                            Accor Arena                                 
Mon, Nov 20                    Paris, FR                            Accor Arena                                              
Thu, Nov 23                      Milan, IT                            Mediolanum Forum                      
Sat, Nov 25                       Milan, IT                            Mediolanum Forum                     
Tue, Nov 28                      Berlin, DE                          Mercedes-Benz Arena                  
Wed, Nov 29                    Berlin, DE                          Mercedes-Benz Arena 
Fri, Dec 1                           Amsterdam, NL               Ziggo Dome                
Sat, Dec 2                          Amsterdam, NL               Ziggo Dome
Tue, Dec 5                        London, U.K.                    The O2                                        
Wed, Dec 6                       London, U.K.                    The O2          
 

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Wed, Dec 13                    Brooklyn, NY                    Barclays Center
Thu, Dec 14                      Brooklyn, NY                    Barclays Center
Sat, Dec 16                       Brooklyn, NY                    Barclays Center
Mon, Dec 18                    Washington, US               Capital One Arena
Tue, Dec 19                      Washington, US               Capital One Arena
Mon, Jan 8                        Boston, MA                      TD Garden                                     
Tue, Jan 9                         Boston, MA                      TD Garden         
Thu, Jan 11                       Toronto, CA                     Scotiabank Arena
Fri, Jan 12                         Toronto, CA                     Scotiabank Arena
Mon, Jan 15                     Detroit, US                       Little Caesars Arena
Thu, Jan 18                       Montreal, QC                   Bell Centre
Sat, Jan 20                        Montreal, QC                   Bell Centre
Mon, Jan 22                     New York, NY                   Madison Square Garden
Tue, Jan 23                       New York, NY                   Madison Square Garden
Thu, Jan 25                       Philadelphia, PA              Wells Fargo Center
Mon, Jan 29                     New York, NY                   Madison Square Garden
Thu, Feb 1                         Chicago, IL                        The United Center
Fri, Feb 2                           Chicago, IL                        The United Center
Mon, Feb 5                       Pittsburgh, US                 PPG Paints Arena
Thu, Feb 8                         Cleveland, US                  Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Tue, Feb 13                       Saint Paul, MN                 Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Feb 17                       Seattle, US                       Climate Pledge Arena
Sun, Feb 18                       Seattle, US                       Climate Pledge Arena
Wed, Feb 21                     Vancouver, BC                 Rogers Arena
Sat, Feb 24                       Sacramento, US               Golden 1 Center
Tue, Feb 27                      San Francisco, CA            Chase Center
Wed, Feb 28                     San Francisco, CA            Chase Center
Fri, Mar 1                          Las Vegas, US                   T-Mobile Arena
Sat, Mar 2                         Las Vegas, US                   T-Mobile Arena
Mon, Mar 4                      Los Angeles, CA               Kia Forum
Tue, Mar 5                        Los Angeles, CA               Kia Forum
Thu, Mar 7                        Los Angeles, CA               Kia Forum
Sat, Mar 9                         Los Angeles, CA               Kia Forum
Mon, Mar 11                    Los Angeles, CA               Kia Forum
Wed, Mar 13                    Palm Springs, US             Acrisure Arena
Sat, Mar 16                       Phoenix, US                      Footprint Center
Tue, Mar 19                      Denver, US                       Ball Arena
Sun, Mar 24                      Dallas, TX                          American Airlines Center
Mon, Mar 24                    Dallas, TX                          American Airlines Center
Thu, Mar 28                     Houston, TX                     Toyota Centre
Fri, Mar 29                        Houston, TX                     Toyota Centre
Mon, Apr 1                       Atlanta, US                       State Farm Arena
Thu, Apr 4                         Tampa, FL                         Amalie Arena
Sat, Apr 6                          Miami, US                         Miami-Dade Arena
Sun, Apr 7                         Miami, US                         Miami-Dade Arena
Sun, Apr 14                       Austin, TX                         Moody Center
Mon, Apr 15                     Austin, TX                         Moody Center
 

The Celebration Tour Mexico Dates

Sat, Apr 20                        Mexico City, MX              Palacio De Los Deportes
Sun, Apr 21                       Mexico City, MX              Palacio De Los Deportes
Tue, Apr 23                       Mexico City, MX              Palacio De Los Deportes
Wed, Apr 24                     Mexico City, MX              Palacio De Los Deportes

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Estere, Lourdes Leon and Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Lourdes Leon and Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
David Banda

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
David Banda and Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna

Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London
Madonna



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Canadian Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist John Dorsch Releases New Single and Music Video, Save Photo
Canadian Singer-Songwriter/Guitarist John Dorsch Releases New Single and Music Video, 'Save Just One More Life'

Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist John Dorsch releases powerful new single and music video, 'Save Just One More Life,' bringing awareness to first responders struggling with mental illness and occupational stress disorders.

2
Jon Redferns New Album WU WEI Releases Tomorrow Photo
Jon Redfern's New Album 'WU WEI' Releases Tomorrow

Jon Redfern's new album, Wu Wei, combines A.I. art and spirituality in a genre-defying experience. The album will be released tomorrow on all streaming platforms.

3
Songwriter Shane Rennison Releases NICE TO MEET YOU EP Photo
Songwriter Shane Rennison Releases NICE TO MEET YOU EP

CATSKILL, NY indie-pop songwriter Shane Rennison has officially released Nice to Meet You EP.

4
Sarantos Releases New Single No One Promised You A Good Life Photo
Sarantos Releases New Single 'No One Promised You A Good Life'

Sarantos has released a soulful single and music video 'No One Promised You a Good Life.' Watch the video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SOME LIKE IT HOT