Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine

The Chloe x Halle issue of ESSENCE will be on newsstands September 6, 2022. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, revealed the beautiful sister duo Chloe x Halle as the cover of their September/October 2022 Issue. The Chloe x Halle issue of ESSENCE will be on newsstands September 6, 2022.

Chloe, who recently embarked on her first era as a solo artist, shared new information about her debut albuum

"It's everything that I've been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can't do it-all of those things have gone into the music," Chloe revealed. "The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It's me breaking free."

Halle, who will soon star as Ariel in the new live action remake of The Little Mermaid, discussed the importance of embracing yourself as an individual.

"I've managed to find individuality through God-through talking to God every day by prayer, by meditation and through music. I think finding myself is going to be an everlasting journey. And while I feel like I know myself at 22, I'm constantly getting to know more about who I am."

Essence Communications is the number one-and only 100% Black-owned-media, technology and commerce company at scale dedicated to Black women and communities. With a community of more than 31 million Black women, ESSENCE inspires a global audience through diverse storytelling and immersive original content rooted in Culture, Equity and Celebration.

The brand's multi-platform presence in/ publishing, experiential and online encompasses its namesake magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; and signature live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, ESSENCE Black Women in Sports, Fashion House, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Photos: Eric Johnson/Essence Magazine

|||

|||

Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Alex / October Secures Distribution Deal With Deskpop EntertainmentAlex / October Secures Distribution Deal With Deskpop Entertainment
August 22, 2022

The film ALEX / OCTOBER, has secured a World Wide distribution deal with Deskpop Entertainment.  Deskpop is a label with Bridgestone Media Group.  The film is produced by One Good Man Productions and stars Brad Hunt (Too Old to Die Young), Tara Shayne (Good Trouble) and Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless).
ID to Reboot Missing Persons Series DISAPPEAREDID to Reboot Missing Persons Series DISAPPEARED
August 22, 2022

A reinvention of the beloved franchise, the series shines a light on individuals who vanished seemingly without a trace and aims to facilitate answers about the missing in order to bring closure to their loved ones. Each episode of DISAPPEARED begins immediately before the individual vanished.
44phantom Teams up With Machine Gun Kelly for New Single 'don't sleep, repeat'44phantom Teams up With Machine Gun Kelly for New Single 'don't sleep, repeat'
August 22, 2022

“don’t sleep, repeat,” the first of many tracks from 44phantom executive produced by Machine Gun Kelly, leans into the rising star’s signature style and finds MGK bringing his infectious flow to the track. Accompanying the song is the official music video directed by Andrew Sandler (blink-182, Tyga, Yungblud, 24kGoldn).
YELLOWJACKETS Creators Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal with ShowtimeYELLOWJACKETS Creators Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal with Showtime
August 22, 2022

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, YELLOWJACKETS is nominated for seven Emmy Awards with three nominations for Lyle and Nickerson including Outstanding Drama Series. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci and earned additional noms for Directing and Casting.
VIDEO: Demi Lovato Releases '29' Vevo Official Live PerformanceVIDEO: Demi Lovato Releases '29' Vevo Official Live Performance
August 22, 2022

Vevo and Demi Lovato have a long history working together, including a 2012 “Vevo Presents” set, 2017 Vevo x Demi Lovato performance of “Tell Me You Love Me,” and Footnotes videos of “SUBSTANCE,” “SKIN OF MY TEETH” and “Dancing With The Devil.” Watch the new video performance now!