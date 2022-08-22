Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, revealed the beautiful sister duo Chloe x Halle as the cover of their September/October 2022 Issue. The Chloe x Halle issue of ESSENCE will be on newsstands September 6, 2022.

Chloe, who recently embarked on her first era as a solo artist, shared new information about her debut albuum

"It's everything that I've been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can't do it-all of those things have gone into the music," Chloe revealed. "The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It's me breaking free."

Halle, who will soon star as Ariel in the new live action remake of The Little Mermaid, discussed the importance of embracing yourself as an individual.

"I've managed to find individuality through God-through talking to God every day by prayer, by meditation and through music. I think finding myself is going to be an everlasting journey. And while I feel like I know myself at 22, I'm constantly getting to know more about who I am."

Essence Communications is the number one-and only 100% Black-owned-media, technology and commerce company at scale dedicated to Black women and communities. With a community of more than 31 million Black women, ESSENCE inspires a global audience through diverse storytelling and immersive original content rooted in Culture, Equity and Celebration.

The brand's multi-platform presence in/ publishing, experiential and online encompasses its namesake magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; and signature live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, ESSENCE Black Women in Sports, Fashion House, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Photos: Eric Johnson/Essence Magazine