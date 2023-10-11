Photo: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

The appearance marks Block's 7th appearance on the historic Opry stage.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to help the Grand Ole Opry bring awareness to the ongoing fight against the disease, country sensation, Priscilla Block, joined a handful of other great artists last night (10/10) to perform at The Opry Goes Pink concert.

The appearance marks Block's 7th appearance on the historic Opry stage.

Check out the photos here:

Photo: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

Photo by Chris Hollo



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Until the Ribbon Drops New Single Nature Mother With Emoni Wilkins Photo
Until the Ribbon Drops New Single Nature Mother With Emoni Wilkins

Critically acclaimed artist Until The Ribbon Breaks releases new single 'Nature Mother' featuring Emoni Wilkins. The song addresses environmental concerns and the connection between humanity and nature. Watch the official music video and listen to the track now.

2
Rachel Chinouriri Returns With New Single The Hills Photo
Rachel Chinouriri Returns With New Single 'The Hills'

Alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri shares her brand new single and video “The Hills” via Elektra Records. “The Hills’’ cinematic music video was directed by Jake Erland and draws inspiration from the music videos Rachel grew up watching. Rachel has also announced that she will play a headline show at London’s KOKO on March 6, 2024.

3
Video: Lori McKenna Debuts The Town In Your Heart Acoustic Video Photo
Video: Lori McKenna Debuts 'The Town In Your Heart' Acoustic Video

A new acoustic performance video for GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lori McKenna’s song, “The Town In Your Heart,” is debuting now. Filmed at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, the video features McKenna alongside frequent collaborator, Hillary Lindsey. Produced by Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell) and recorded at his studio in Savannah, GA, 1988 is named for the year McKenna married her husband, Gene.

4
Chris Berardo Proves Somethings Gonna Happen on Debut Single Photo
Chris Berardo Proves 'Something's Gonna Happen' on Debut Single

The aptly titled “Something’s Gonna Happen” represents a new chapter in Chris Berardo’s storied musical career. Not only is the single his first release with Blue Élan Records / KZZ Music, but it also reveals Berardo expanding his sound beyond the rootsy rock music that has brought him a devoted following.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Lori McKenna Debuts New Acoustic Performance Video For 'The Town In Your Heart'Video: Lori McKenna Debuts New Acoustic Performance Video For 'The Town In Your Heart'
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night PerformancesDANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances
Chris Berardo Proves 'Something's Gonna Happen' on Debut SingleChris Berardo Proves 'Something's Gonna Happen' on Debut Single
Kaien Cruz Releases New Track 'Show N Hoes' & Self-Titled Debut AlbumKaien Cruz Releases New Track 'Show N Hoes' & Self-Titled Debut Album

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MOULIN ROUGE!