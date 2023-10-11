Photo: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

1
Rachel Chinouriri Returns With New Single 'The Hills'
Alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri shares her brand new single and video “The Hills” via Elektra Records. “The Hills’’ cinematic music video was directed by Jake Erland and draws inspiration from the music videos Rachel grew up watching. Rachel has also announced that she will play a headline show at London’s KOKO on March 6, 2024.
Video: Lori McKenna Debuts 'The Town In Your Heart' Acoustic Video
A new acoustic performance video for GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lori McKenna’s song, “The Town In Your Heart,” is debuting now. Filmed at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, the video features McKenna alongside frequent collaborator, Hillary Lindsey. Produced by Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell) and recorded at his studio in Savannah, GA, 1988 is named for the year McKenna married her husband, Gene.
Chris Berardo Proves 'Something's Gonna Happen' on Debut Single
The aptly titled “Something’s Gonna Happen” represents a new chapter in Chris Berardo’s storied musical career. Not only is the single his first release with Blue Élan Records / KZZ Music, but it also reveals Berardo expanding his sound beyond the rootsy rock music that has brought him a devoted following.