Photo Flash: The New York Cantors Appear In Concert At Capital One City Parks Foundation Summerstage

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and Capital One City Parks Foundation's SummerStage presented The New York Cantors, a concert by three young Cantorial superstars on June 12 to a standing-room-only audience. The Cantors lead three vibrant congregations in the New York area-Azi Schwartz at Park Avenue Synagogue, Yaakov (Yanky) Lemmer at Lincoln Square Synagogue and Netanel Hershtik at the Hamptons Synagogue.

The Cantors were accompanied by a 16-piece orchestra, conducted by! Artistic Director of The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Zalmen Mlotek. Special guests joining the show include Shulem, a young Chassidic singing star and recently signed Universal Music/Decca Gold recording artist; Grammy-winning klezmer icon Frank London, a founding member of the Klezmatics, who performed the world premiere of his new klezmer concerto, "Freylekhs - A Klezmer Fantasy for Orchestra and Trumpet." Also appearing was Andrew Kurtz, Music Director and conductor of the Gulf Coast Symphony. The emcee was Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Chairman of the New York Board of Rabbis and co-host of "The Rabbi and the Rev," a weekly radio program on WABC.

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish has been a smash success. It has been nominated for Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards, and is now playing to delighted audiences at Stage 42! . Tickets are available at fiddlernyc.com.

Now entering its 105th season, Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the US and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company. NYTF is in residence at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Under the artistic direction of Zalmen Mlotek, NYTF is dedicated to creating a living legacy through the arts, connecting generations and bridging communities. NYTF continues the Jewish theatrical tradition by reviving and restoring lost and forgotten work, commissioning new work, and adapting pre-existing work for the 21st Century. Serving a diverse au! dience comprised of performing arts patrons, cultural enthusiasts, Yiddish-language aficionados and the general public, the company presents plays, musicals, concerts, lectures, interactive educational workshops and community-building activities in English and Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles accompanying performances. NYTF provides access to a century-old cultural legacy and inspires the imaginations of the next generation to contribute to this valuable body of work.

Photo Credit: Victor Nechay/Properpix





