Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Stupid' Ahead of Debut Record

Teasing her debut record Marmalade set for release on May 17, Phoebe Go (Snakadaktal, Two People) has released her latest single “Stupid,” out now everywhere via AWAL.

The delicate new single “Stupid” reveals one of the most intimate moments on the forthcoming record, Marmalade. The stripped back production allows for Phoebe’s ashen vocals and confessional lyrics to take centre stage.

“This song’s really tender. After I wrote the first verse I remember thinking “nobody is ever gonna hear this. No f*cking way”. I was taking a break from another song I’d been working on. I was kind of pissed off and fed up and I started playing something completely different. It was one of those songs that just breaks down the doors. I didn’t choose it, if you know what I mean. I dunno. I find this song really comforting. It’s about letting go. Sometimes you just gotta dive in” Phoebe explains of the new single.

With over 10 years of experience in the music industry under her belt after being thrown in the deep end at only 15 years old, Phoebe’s debut LP Marmalade is a record about losing comfort and the process of finding it again, or at least finding your feet to go looking for it again. “I wanted the songs to be vulnerable and brave at the same time. Life threw some stuff my way. It's a moment in time. I guess my desire to make this album was always bigger than my fear of it. ” Working closely with trusted friend and ARIA nominated producer Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray, Kllo, Armlock), Phoebe adds “Working on these songs was an outlet and it helped me move forward, which is the whole point I guess”. Marmalade will be released on 17 May 2024 via AWAL.

About Phoebe Go

Phoebe Go is the highly anticipated solo project of alt-pop artist, Phoebe Lou. It’s a heartfelt project that, at its core, is full of hope. After the success of her high-school band Snakadaktal catapulted her into the music industry at the tender age of 15, Phoebe Lou was just a kid. Now, with 10 more years of experience and another exceptional project, Two People, under her belt, it’s time for her to catapult herself.

In her debut EP Player (October 2022), Phoebe Go unveiled a full-bodied and wholly realized acoustic world unlike anything Phoebe has shared before. The process of finding her voice as a solo artist has been, as described by Phoebe herself, daunting, but it has also set her free.

Over the past two years Phoebe has shared the stage with Arlo Parks, Chet Faker, MUNA, Briston Maroney and more as a special guest, as well as playing her own headline shows and festival sets at Yours & Owls Festival, and the inaugural SXSW Sydney 2023.

Marmalade Tracklisting

1. Love You Now

2. Something You Were Trying

3. Marmalade

4. 7 Up

5. Stupid

6. Good Fight

7. Leave

8. Rainbow Hotel

Photo credit: Alexis Aquino