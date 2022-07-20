Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Petey Releases New Single 'Big Bad!'

Petey released the single ahead of his performance at Lollapalooza on July 28.

Jul. 20, 2022  

The Los Angeles-based artist Petey released a new single "Big Bad!" ahead of his performance at Lollapalooza on Thursday, July 28. The song is his first release of 2022 and follows his debut album Lean Into Life that was released last year via Terrible Records.

"'Big Bad!' is about when things seem bad in a big way. Not to be confused with times when things seem just a little bit bad!" explains Petey. "My friend Neil says it sounds like if Modest Mouse and Blink-182 made a song."

Following performances at Lollapalooza, Hinterland Music Festival and Outside Lands this summer, Petey will hit the road for a headline tour this fall along with select dates supporting Manchester Orchestra. Last year, Petey's debut headline tour which made stops in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York completely sold out in advance.

Last year, Petey was featured in The New Yorker following the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album. Critic Kelefa Sanneh interviewed Petey at his home in Los Angeles and chronicled his journey from living in a homemade tent to releasing his debut album and finding success on TikTok. To date, Petey's TikTok account has amassed more than 1.4 million followers.

Lean Into Life was praised by The Needle Drop, Buzzbands.LA, UPROXX and Billboard, who called the single "We Go On Walks" "...an identifiable strain of indie rock on which he delivers thought-provoking lyrics about the most mundane of situations."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

7/27: Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club - SOLD OUT
7/28: Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
8/5: Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival
8/7: San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
9/23: Urbana, IL - Pygmalion Festival
9/25: Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
9/26: Seattle WA - Neumos
9/27: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
9/30: Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater #
10/2: Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre #
10/4: Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater #
10/5: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom #
10/8: Dallas, TX - Club Dada
11/2: Detroit, MI - El Club
11/3: Toronto, ON - The Underground
11/5: Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
11/6: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
11/8: Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/9: Washington, DC - Union Stage
11/20: Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre
11/22: Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

# - Supporting Manchester Orchestra



