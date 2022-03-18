Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo Release New Album 'The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime'

Today, Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo have released their collaborative new album, The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime, via Strap Originals. The 12-track album, produced by Frédéric, was written during the time Peter spent getting clean before lockdown and highlights the dynamic duo's undeniable chemistry and extraordinary compositions

"Listening to the album now, it reminds me of how exciting it was at that time to be presented with these melodies and songs," Peter shares. "How exciting it was to be writing and they needed to be, deserved to be, great songs."

Frédéric adds, "I loved the time spent with Peter just concentrating on making songs, sitting in the kitchen with a guitar, a typewriter, oysters, cigars, wine, rum. Some laughter, a few tears too. It is this fantastic life of poetry and crime recorded between Normandy and Paris that you have in your hands today. Peter sings his extraordinary poetry. I play my own compositions. I hope you will enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed living it."

The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime is another beguiling left turn by prolific artist Peter Doherty who once again defies critics that have written him off as he produces his finest work to date. His deft lyricism combined with Frédéric's production and delicious francophone musical arrangements is a marriage made in heaven. Focus song, "The Ballad Of," is a pulsating track of biblical proportions about finding the best in the worst and follows previous single, "The Epidemiologist" a blended pop instrumental ballad "which speaks to being optimistic through difficult times.

The album also features breezy pop single "You Can't Keep It From Me Forever," a cautionary tale about finding the strength to resist the temptations in life. Meanwhile, title track "The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime," highlights the pair's love of classic indie-pop and was inspired by French novelist Maurice Leblanc who captured the French literary imagination. Recorded at Cateuil in Étretat (Normandy) and Studio Water Music in Paris and mixed by François Delabrière at Studio Moderne in Paris, the new album has received early support from Rolling Stone, NME, Paste Magazine, Entertainment Tonight Canada, BrooklynVegan, PopMatters, Spindle Magazine, and more.

Best known as the front man of British indie-rock band The Libertines, who led a movement that resurged garage rock in the early 2000s along with bands like The Strokes and The Vines, and as the founder of Babyshambles, Peter Doherty has led a 20-year career achieving widespread success. As a solo artist, Peter has released three albums garnering over 37 million global streams, with praise from The Guardian, Vice, The A.V. Club, DIY, Stereogum, Clash, Slant Magazine, and more.

Along with French musician, composer, producer, and singer-songwriter Frédéric Lo - most notably known for his work in duet with Daniel Darc and for his work with the likes of Pony Pony Run Run, Stephan Eicher, and Maxime Le Forestier - the pair capture the spirit of Normandy on The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime.

Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo will tour in support of the record this May with shows in the UK, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium in addition to a series of intimate acoustic shows and signings in the UK. Tickets are available for purchase here - full routing below.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

May 5 - Paris, France @ Le Trianon

May 6 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

May 7 - Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

May 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Zonnehuis Amsterdam

May 11 - Ghent, Belgium @ Handelsbeurs

May 13 - London, UK @ Koko

May 14 - Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

May 16 - Liverpool, UK @ Olympia

May 18 - Aberdeen, UK @ The Lemon Tree

May 19 - Hull, UK @ Tower

May 20 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction

May 20 - London, UK @ Sister Ray at 100 Club (Midday)

May 21 - Liverpool, UK @ Jacaranda at The Cavern Club

May 22 - Southampton, UK @ Vinilo at the Brook

May 23 - Southsea, UK @ Tonic, Prince Albert Road