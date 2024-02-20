Peso Pluma Announces His 2024 Arena Tour 'Exodo' Which Includes Over 40 Shows

global superstar peso pluma announces 2024 arena tour details
The international record-shattering music sensation Peso Pluma will embark on his highly anticipated 2024 tour in partnership with Live Nation today, which includes over 35 shows and countless cities across North America.
After selling out 54 shows in 2023, breaking numerous record awards, and winning a GRAMMY for his album “Genesis,” Peso Pluma returns to arenas with an all-new show, inclusive of a fully reimagined set design and setlist, featuring his remarkable live band.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, February 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 23 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.
Citi is the official card of the Peso Pluma “Exodo Tour” presale. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 21 at 12 pm local time until Thursday February 22 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
May 26, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Suenos Festival**
May 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
May 30, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
May 31, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 1, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
June 3, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
June 4, 2024 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
June 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 9, 2024 – New York, NY – Governor's Ball**
June 10, 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
June 12, 2024 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
June 21, 2024 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
June 23, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
June 26, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
June 28, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
June 30, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
July 17, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
July 19, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 23, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Arena
July 26, 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 30, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 31, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
August 3, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
August 5, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
August 6, 2024 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
August 9, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
August 10, 2024 – Rosarito, MX – Baja Beach Fest**
August 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
August 13, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
August 16, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 28, 2024 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
September 7, 2024 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State
September 12, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
September 17, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
September 23, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
October 6, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 9, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 11, 2024 – Montville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
** indicate non-Live Nation festival dates
Videos