Peso Pluma Announces His 2024 Arena Tour 'Exodo' Which Includes Over 40 Shows

The international record-shattering music sensation Peso Pluma will embark on his highly anticipated 2024 tour in partnership with Live Nation today, which includes over 35 shows and countless cities across North America.

After selling out 54 shows in 2023, breaking numerous record awards, and winning a GRAMMY for his album “Genesis,” Peso Pluma returns to arenas with an all-new show, inclusive of a fully reimagined set design and setlist, featuring his remarkable live band.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, February 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 23 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Peso Pluma “Exodo Tour” presale. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 21 at 12 pm local time until Thursday February 22 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

2024 TOUR DATES INCLUDE:

May 26, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Suenos Festival**

May 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 30, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

May 31, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 1, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 3, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 4, 2024 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

June 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 9, 2024 – New York, NY – Governor's Ball**

June 10, 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

June 12, 2024 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

June 21, 2024 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

June 23, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

June 26, 2024 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

June 28, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

June 30, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

July 17, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

July 19, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 23, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Arena

July 26, 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 30, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 31, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

August 3, 2024 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

August 5, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

August 6, 2024 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

August 9, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

August 10, 2024 – Rosarito, MX – Baja Beach Fest**

August 11, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

August 13, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 16, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 28, 2024 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

September 7, 2024 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 12, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

September 17, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

September 23, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

October 6, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 9, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 11, 2024 – Montville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

** indicate non-Live Nation festival dates