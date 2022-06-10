Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Draws Record Crowds Over Four Days

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, lauded by Billboard as one of "The 10 Best Country Music Festivals," wrapped its 10th anniversary Sunday night with record crowds from all 50 states. Highlights included an added fourth night of music, one of the final Florida Georgia Line performances, a return visit by popular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the announcement of Morgan Wallen headlining 2023, and more.

"This year's festival was incredible on so many levels," said Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "Our teams, Panama City Beach and Bay County work tirelessly to present the best experience possible. The artists showed up ready to play, and our Jammers showed up ready to party!"

Over 10,600 fans visited Frank Brown Park in beautiful Panama City Beach Thursday night to see Brett Young, Jameson Rodgers, Niko Moon and Casi Joy. Friday night drew over 21,000 for Old Dominion, Gary Allan, Jordan Davis, Randy Rodgers Band, Tyler Rich, Ryan Griffin, Tigirlily, and Presley & Taylor.

Saturday ran smooth, opening with Chandler Flint, Nate Barnes, Steve Moakler, Darryl Worley, and Frankie Ballard. Toward the end of Maddie & Tae's set, a thunderstorm blew in and cut short their set. As the rain poured down, they told the crowd if you're getting wet, we will join you, and they sang their last song in the rain. The storm included lightening, which forced the 23,000+ in attendance to evacuate the festival grounds. The fans endured a 75-minute delay but came back to rock out with Florida Georgia Line.

Country Music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn brought their Reboot 2022 Tour to close out Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Sunday night. The crowd of over 25,000 also enjoyed Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tracy Lawrence, Cory Smith, Elvie Shane, Confederate Railroad and Pepsi Southern Original winner Jonboy Storey. Popular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in town to enjoy the evening of country music and received an ovation on par with any of the weekend's headliners.

"It's hard to believe this is our 10th year," said Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam COO Mark Sheldon. "We not only have a dedicated team of people who pour blood, sweat, and tears into this festival, we have amazing sponsors, and incredible support from Panama City Beach, our first responders and our wonderful citizens. We love showing off PCB!"

Thursday night before Brett Young's performance, Lovelady announced the man The New Yorker dubbed "the most wanted man in country," none other than Morgan Wallen, will headline the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Tickets were immediately made available to the public, and the festival broke records for first-day ticket sales on Friday.

The 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will run June 1-4, 2023 in Panama City Beach, and tickets, parking passes and more are currently available here.

Jammers are encouraged to follow Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam here and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for special announcements about the 2021 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.