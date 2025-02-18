Paul Simon Unveils Spring & Summer US Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced "A Quiet Celebration Tour," a US Tour for this Spring and Summer 2025 where he will present the live-debut performance of his critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album Seven Psalms, as well as perform a celebration of his timeless classics. The evolution of this extraordinary artist continues to unfold with this offering, in which Simon chose to perform in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years.

It was during the recording of Seven Psalms, as revealed in the acclaimed In Restless Dreams documentary, that Simon began to steadily lose the hearing in his left ear which initially made extended live performances impossible. Together with the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss, and his own production team, Simon redesigned his entire stage set up to make performing viable. This included moving monitors to surround him as recently discussed on CBS Mornings.

Inspired to perform again, Simon began work rehearsing and figuring out how he could bring Seven Psalms to the stage along with new arrangements of familiar favorites. Recorded on entirely acoustic instruments and performed predominantly by Paul, Seven Psalms transcended the concept of the “album” and was released as a single piece of continuous music in seven movements. Simon often says the listener completes the song, and he was eager to expand the experience into the live forum by performing this intricately layered work in intimate rooms with pristine acoustics.

The tour will begin on April 4 in New Orleans and travel throughout North America and Canada, concluding in Seattle in August. The band will include: Caleb Burhans (viola), Jamey Haddad (percussion), Gyan Riley (guitar), Mick Rossi (piano, keys), Andy Snitzer (saxophone), Nancy Stagnita (flute), Mark Stewart (guitar) and Eugene Friesen (Cello). Steve Gadd and Matt Chamberlin will alternate on drums. All shows are on sale Friday, February 21st at 10 AM local time.

TOUR DATES:

April 4 Saenger Theater, New Orleans, LA

April 5 Saenger Theater, New Orleans, LA

April 8 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 10 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 11 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 14 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 16 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 17 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 20 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 22 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 23 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 26 Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

April 28 Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

April 29 Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

May 7 AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas TX

May 8 AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas TX

May 11 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 13 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 14 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 17 Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

May 18 Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

May 21 Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 23 Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 24 Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 27 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

May 29 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

May 30 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

June 6 Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 7 Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 10 Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 12 Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 13 Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 16 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 18 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 20 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 21 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 23 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 26 Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

June 28 Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

June 29 Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

July 7 Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Long Beach CA

July 9 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 11 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 12 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 14 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 16 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 19 Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 21 Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 22 Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 25 The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 26 The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 28 The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 31 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

August 2 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

August 3 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Photo credit: Rick Diamond

