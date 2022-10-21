Paul Rello Releases His Second Single 'Ain't That The Truth'

New York rapper and Golden Gloves Boxer Paul Rello released his second single "Ain't That The Truth" today following a premiere with HipHopVibe.com This new single follows the success of Paul's debut single "War" that exclusively premiered with YoRaps.com.

"Ain't That The Truth" is the second taste from the talented rappers forthcoming debut project set for release in 2023. For his debut single "War" Paul focused on the struggles he has faced throughout his life and how he has had to fight for what he has, while his second single "Ain't That The Truth" continues on this story of Paul's life on how he's happy with his current accomplishments, but still always continues to take steps to grow.

Life hasn't always been easy for Paul, but he has always found creative outlets for his struggles. Having established himself in the amateur boxing world in New York, Paul has shifted his focus back to music with the same intensity and drive that he has brought to boxing over the years.

It's important to note that though music is now his first priority, Rello is defiantly not done with his boxing career and is already in training for an unannounced fight scheduled for the end of the year. With that in mind Paul's latest single "Ain't That The Truth" is not only a testament to his perseverance and strength but also to continue to fight for his success through the good times and the bad.

When asked about the release of his second single "Ain't That The Truth" Paul said, "Ain't That The Truth" is a song that resonates with the feeling of contentment and confidence in one's accomplishments. It's a song about the process and necessary steps that it takes in order to get to the next level and finding conviction in who you are along the way. The beat has a distinct sound with its 808s & trumpets leading the rest of the instrumental as the cello fades in and out and the organ lays down the foundation for this well produced record."

Growing up in New York in a home where police visits were common, Paul would retreat into his room and channel his emotions onto paper, unknowingly starting his musical journey. Influenced by his parents' taste in music, Paul grew to appreciate artists such as Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Frankie Valli, and Stevie Wonder. He was introduced to boxing at the age of 15, however Paul found himself torn between his aspirations and getting caught up in a troubled lifestyle.

During his high school years, hanging with the wrong crowd and making poor decisions landed him behind bars on several occasions. Shortly after, he got kicked out of his house, and found himself homeless, sleeping in his car. The following year, he landed an apprenticeship with Local 731, a laborers union based out of Astoria, NY giving him a sense structure and stability.

Paul spent the next 4 years working and fighting his legal battles until he got off probation at the age of 22. Looking to change his life around, he fully dedicated himself to boxing which provided direction and challenged him to become disciplined, committed, and diligent. During this transitional period, Paul fought in 9 USA boxing-certified amateur bouts and entered into the prominent New York Daily News Golden Gloves. Winning his first match in the competition.

Paul fought in the Golden Gloves two more times before turning his sights back to music. Now, at age 31, he is ready to show the world what determination looks like and just how sweet it sounds. While preparing to compete again, Paul has worked with award-winning producers and engineers. His sound has become more polished as he continues to mature as an aspiring artist.

His second single "Ain't That The Truth" demonstrates his versatility and his readiness to make an impact in the world of Hip Hop. Stay tuned to Paul Rello's socials below for more updates on future releases from this up and coming rapper as well as upcoming boxing fights and concerts.

Listen to the new single here: