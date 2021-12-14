Paul Overstreet Announces 'Sunsets & Songs' Tour Dates

Paul Overstreet, two time Grammy Award winner, NSAI Hall of Fame member, recipient of multiple ACM and CMA awards, and the only person to ever achieve becoming BMI Songwriter of the Year five consecutive years, who topped the charts in the late '80s and early '90s with songs such as "Daddy's Come Around," "Seeing My Father In Me," and "I Won't Take Less Than Your Love," with Tanya Tucker and Paul Davis will be bringing the 'SUNSETS AND SONGS' Tour to venues across North America.

"You know I was fortunate to have a few phases in my career. I had a record deal with RCA Records and had some hit records and, at the same time, was writing some big ole hits for artists like Keith Whitley, Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker, and The Judds," says Overstreet. "Fast forward a decade and the songs I had been writing became chart-toppers for Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton. I am happy to still be doing what I love to do."

The 'SUNSETS AND SONGS' Tour will not only include Overstreet performing his own hit singles but will also showcase the stories and songs recorded by others that were written or co-written by Paul. Songs include "Some Beach," by Blake Shelton, "She Thinks My Tractors Sexy," by Kenny Chesney, "When You Say Nothing At All," by Keith Whitley and Alison Krauss, "Forever and Ever, Amen," "Diggin' Up Bones," "On The Other Hand," by Randy Travis, and "Love Can Build A Bridge," by The Judds. Last, but not least, he will perform songs that you will only hear at his concerts, with the promise that you will never forget them.

Tour Dates

2/3/22 - Dosey Doe - The Woodlands, TX

2/4/22 - Lone Star Luau - Conroe, TX

2/5/22 - The Isis Theater - Ft. Worth, TX

4/20/22 - 4/27/22 - Isla Mujeres, Isla Mujeres, Q.R., Mexico

5/29/22 - Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks - Sauk Rapids, MN