Paul McCartney & Third Man Records Release MCCARTNEY/333 Documentary

Paul McCartney and Third Man Records have released McCartney/333, a mini-documentary detailing the vinyl pressing process for the limited "333 Edition" version of McCartney's acclaimed 2020 solo album McCartney III.

Watch the new mini-documentary below!

The documentary specifically illuminates the process by which vinyl copies of 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II were broken down and reformed into 333 limited-edition copies of McCartney III at Third Man Pressing. Several Third Man Records employees, including co-founder Ben Swank, are interviewed for the film alongside esteemed Rolling Stone journalist Rob Sheffield, all spliced in alongside footage of McCartney creating the album in his studio.

In addition to the "333 Edition," McCartney recently released the "3333 Edition," an indie-store exclusive limited to 3,333 copies worldwide on yellow-and-black splatter vinyl, also composed of a "regrind'' of McCartney & McCartney II records at Third Man Pressing.

Purchase them here.

2020 marked 50 years since Paul McCartney released his self-titled first solo album. Featuring Paul playing every instrument and writing and recording every song, McCartney's effortless charms have only grown in stature and influence over time. The chart-topping album would signify not only a creative rebirth for Paul, but also as a template for generations of indie and lo-fi musicians seeking to emulate its warm homespun vibe and timeless tunes including "Maybe I'm Amazed," "Every Night" and "The Lovely Linda."

The 1970s saw Paul forming his second band Wings and dominating the charts, stages and airwaves of the world, with multiple #1 singles, sold-out world tours, multi-million-selling albums including Band on the Run, Venus and Mars, Wings at the Speed of Sound, London Town and more. In 1980, 10 years from the release of McCartney, Paul wrapped up the decade of Wings with the surprise release of his second solo album, the electronic-tinged McCartney II. Once again featuring Paul entirely on his own, McCartney II would come to be regarded as a leftfield classic, with classic cuts such as "Coming Up," "Temporary Secretary" and "Waterfalls."

The 1980s saw Paul start again, this time kicking off an unprecedented solo run. The following four decades would see Paul's iconic and legendary status grow exponentially, with solo masterpieces including Tug of War, Flowers in the Dirt, Pipes of Peace, Flaming Pie, Memory Almost Full and New, and massive live shows the world over - actually setting the World Record for the largest attendance at a concert. In 2018, 54 years since The Beatles first hit #1 on the Billboard Album Charts - Paul's Egypt Station would be yet another historic #1 McCartney album.

