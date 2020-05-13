Paul Kelly + Friends Come Together For A Very Special Episode of THE STATE OF MUSIC
If you want to know something about Australia, how it feels to be Australian, you can find it in the songs of PAUL KELLY.
Since 2017 the respected singer/songwriter, responsible for classics such as 'Dumb Things' and 'To Her Door', has personally invited an array of special guests to join him on the road each December, taking his spectacular Making Gravy outdoor live shows across the nation. Showcasing some of Australia's most exciting artists each year, the Making Gravy live concerts have become an essential staple in our rich music diet.
Now fans can tune into Episode Three of The State of Music this coming Saturday night in its new timeslot of 7.00pm AEST, where it's time to celebrate with a very special live-stream, coming right to your couch.
Featuring exclusive artist interviews and remarkable pre-recorded performances, Episode Three of the weekly live-streamed series (brought to you by Mushroom Group and the Victorian Government's Victoria Together initiative) is unmissable.
Featuring performances on the night with: PAUL KELLY. Plus: ALEX LAHEY, COURTNEY BARNETT, MEG MAC, MO'JU, TIM FREEDMAN, TIM MINCHIN, VIKA & LINDA BULL + more.
The episode will be hosted by radio legend JANE GAZZO with special guest host TIM MINCHIN and will include a few surprise collaborations.
Fans can also re-live a special moment from last year's incredible Making Gravy tour, with previously unseen live performance footage of Kelly and cohorts on stage together.
Join Paul Kelly and friends this Saturday night, when The State of Music live-streams direct to your house on the Victoria Together website, YouTube and Facebook at 7.00pm AEST. See you there!
Stay tuned for more on future episodes of The State of Music.