Paul Adams and Elizabeth Geyer Release New Album 'Sanctuary'

In recent years upheaval and uncertainty has become normal for many of us. Our careers, possessions, health, even relationships are more fragile than we realized. More than ever we need that sanctuary, the safe blissful place that can only be found within.

Following on from their previous successful collaborations including "Imaginings" (Winner, ZMR's Instrumental Album of the year) and "Deeper Imaginings" (nominated for both Zone and Independent Music Awards), Paul Adams and Elizabeth Geyer now bring us "Sanctuary," nine new pieces borne out of their own - and our global collective need - to heal and re-anchor to our soul's true home in uncertain times. Included is an art insert of poetry focusing on peace, self - acceptance and songs within.

Solo artists each in their own right - multi award winner Adams has 120 million Pandora streams alone and Geyer's singer/songwriter albums have drawn high praise from industry heavyweights including EMI/ Blue Note's Bruce Lundvall, Jim Moginie (Midnight Oil) and multiple Grammy winner Bill Champlin (Chicago, The Sons of Champlin). It was one windy morning in Illinois two years ago which sparked the idea for "Sanctuary."

"In my view this has to be one of the best New Age music releases I have heard for many years... an award winning album of true majesty.... and a multi-instrumental delight!" - Steve Sheppard, One World Music, UK

Elizabeth was meditating in a dark room to stave off a blinding migraine while Paul practiced the breathy Anasazi and Native American flute downstairs. Something about the combination of the wind and the low gentle phrases Paul was playing was curiously grounding and she began to feel better.

Wondering what was different about these sounds from other gentle music they'd created and explored, it was the comforting reassurance of a constant low anchor that seemed to be holding the dreamy, soaring, floating textures. Put simply, music that flies without ever flying away. Music is an incredible medium; it can excite, confront, take us to the edge; equally other music can nurture, comfort and heal.

"Sanctuary" is both a powerful grounding meditation soundtrack while equally artistically rich. Adam's sultry electric sitar and other worldly touches and Geyer's distinctive jazz sensibilities on piano and vocal make "Sanctuary" both indulgence for the soul and a perfect healing backdrop for these troubled times.

