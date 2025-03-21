Parker McCollum Unveils Fall Dates for Rebranded Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Parker McCollum has announced Fall tour dates for his newly rebranded Emporium Presents, PARKER MCCOLLUM TOUR. The name change comes as McCollum leans on his roots – reflecting on the legacy he carved out for himself touring the Red Dirt Country scene in his home state of Texas.

Known for his captivating and explosive live shows, McCollum sets the standard of authenticity as he maintains the traditionalism of the Country genre while appealing to contemporary audiences. Special guests for newly announced dates include Ashley Cooke, Corey Smith, Hudson Westbrook, Kameron Marlowe, Laci Kaye Booth and Vincent Mason.

Parker McCollum Tour Dates:

8.19.25 Highland, CA Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel 9.4.25 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena 9.5.25 San Angelo, TX CRC Roofers Coliseum 9.18.25 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion 9.19.25 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre 9.20.25 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre 9.25.25 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center 9.26.25 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Civic Center 10.2.25 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center 10.4.25 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre 10.9.25 St. Joseph, MO St. Joseph Civic Arena 10.10.25 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center 10.11.25 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena 10.16.25 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center 10.17.25 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument 10.18.25 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Event Center

McCollum will be taking the stage tonight for his third consecutive SOLD OUT show at the iconic RODEOHOUSTON. The evening will be one to remember as he gives the crowd one unforgettable concert experience.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum has reached the ranks of a bona fide Country music superstar by connecting with fans and critics alike through his relatable and authentic sound. His most recent album, Never Enough (released on May 12, 2023 via MCA Nashville), is a statement collection of music that cements his status as one of Country's strongest new voices. Currently on his massive Burn It Down Tour throughout 2024, McCollum will be performing at some of the most iconic venues around the nation and appearing at Country music's top music festivals. McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” Music Row listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and has sold out major concert venues around the U.S. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and scored two back-to-back CMA Awards nominations (2022 & 2023) for New Artist of the Year. He is nominated for another CMA Award for "Song of the Year" (2024) for his explosive Platinum hit "Burn It Down" - marking his third straight nomination. Recently, McCollum scored his second ACM Award for “Visual Media of the Year” for his music video for “Burn It Down.” The hit single marks his fourth consecutive #1 - following his other chart toppers "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," and "Handle On You." McCollum's latest single, the foot-stomping, shoot-it-straight, "What Kinda Man," shows his return to the musical Texas roots that got him started. "What Kinda Man" and its official music video are available now.

