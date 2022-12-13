Parker McCollum Scores Highest Streaming Debut with New Track 'Stoned'

After having a life-changing year, Parker McCollum is rounding out 2022 with his highest streaming debut track to-date.

His latest release, "Stoned," has received 2.4 million on-demand streams domestically, 2.7 million total global streams. The solemnly reflective track, written by McCollum, Brett James, and Mark Holman, explores the universal emotions of loneliness, uncertainty and misunderstanding, and how we often find ways to self-medicate our feelings.

Recently, Parker announced his upcoming 2023 tour dates and has already sold out his show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO.

Tour Dates

February 2, 2023 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre February 3, 2023 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 4, 2023 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 9, 2023 Minneapolis, MN The Amory *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 10, 2023 Brookings, SD Swiftel Center *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 11, 2023 Fargo, ND FARGODOME *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 16, 2023 Coralville, IA Xtream Arena *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 17, 2023 Ralston, NE Liberty First Credit Union Arena *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 18, 2023 Springfield, MO Shrine Mosque *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 23, 2023 Tallahassee, FL Donald Tucker Civic Center *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 24, 2023 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center Arena *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman February 25, 2023 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Corey Kent & Catie Offerman April 13, 2023 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center *with Larry Fleet April 14. 2023 Albuquerque, NM Rio Rancho Event Center *with Larry Fleet May 8, 2023 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre *with Larry Fleet June 3, 2023 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion *with Jackson Dean June 9, 2023 Midland, TX La Hacienda Event Center *with Larry Fleet June 10, 2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion *with Larry Fleet June 24, 2023 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park *with Kameron Marlowe June 29, 2023 St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *with Larry Fleet July 14, 2023 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheatre *with Flatland Cavalry July 23, 2023 Modesto, CA The Fruit Yard *with Larry Fleet July 29, 2023 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *with Jackson Dean August 10, 2023 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre *with Randy Rogers Band August 17, 2023 Buffalo, NY ARTPARK *with Larry Fleet August 19, 2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview *with Larry Fleet

Tickets for all of Parker's upcoming tour dates are available here.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020.

McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March of this year McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. He also made a dream come true by performing at Austin City Limits for the first time and will be kicking-off their 2023 season. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas.

McCollum also won his first CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Parker also received his first-ever CMA Award nomination in the "New Artist of the Year" category. His current single, "Handle On You" is currently impacting Country radio.