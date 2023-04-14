Parker McCollum Releases 'Tails I Lose' From Upcoming Album 'Never Enough'

With his new album, Never Enough, set to release May 12, MCA Nashville multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Parker McCollum is sharing another look at the forthcoming project with the track "Tails I Lose" out today.

Written by McCollum with Wade Bowen, Brad Warren and Brett Warren, the song hearkens back to country's classic hits with steel guitar, emotive storytelling, and a timeless turn of phrase delivered with McCollum's signature vocal conviction.

"We hadn't heard the phrase 'heads you win, tails I lose' in a country song before, so we started writing that idea over a melody and dropping all kinds of imagery about breakups," shares McCollum. "When we got in the studio, Rob McNelley played that guitar sound and I was like, 'That's it.' The guitar lick is so good, it sets the song up and does it justice. This song is just hardcore country. I love it and hope the fans do too."

Never Enough, the highly anticipated follow-up to McCollum's breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, is available to pre-order now. Beginning today, McCollum joins an elite group of all-genre stars chosen for Spotify's new mobile feature, Countdown Pages - a destination for fans to pre-save, watch exclusive video Clips, and see a timer count down to release day.

The album's lead single "Handle On You," shoot-it-straight confession "Stoned," and previous releases "I Ain't Going Nowhere" and "Speed," are featured on Never Enough (produced by Jon Randall), as McCollum teams up with some of the most esteemed songwriters from Texas to Music Row.

"Handle On You" is closing in on the top of the country radio airplay charts, after tallying 140 million global streams. McCollum recently made his debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform the Gold-certified track.

Today, McCollum adds three new shows to his extensive 2023 tour schedule, with stops in Brandon, MS (7/13), Southaven, MS (8/12), and a home-state show in Austin, TX (10/27).

Next up, he will take the stage in Rio Rancho, NM tonight (4/14) and Country Thunder Arizona tomorrow (4/15), before closing out the month with a high-profile performance at Stagecoach. In addition to headlining arenas and amphitheaters through the summer, he will also share the bill with Morgan Wallen and Eric Church on select dates. For tickets and a full list of tour dates, visit here.

Newly Added 2023 Tour Dates:

July 13 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheatre

Aug 12 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

Oct 27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Tickets on sale Friday, April 21

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum releases Never Enough, a statement album that cements his status as one of country music's undeniable new stars, on May 12 via MCA Nashville. The follow-up to his 2021 major label debut Gold Chain Cowboy, Never Enough arrives with the momentum of the Gold-certified single "Handle on You." McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Double-Platinum-certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up Platinum-certified single, "To Be Loved By You," another No. 1 hit. Along with headlining his own tour this summer, McCollum will play stadiums with Morgan Wallen on Wallen's One Night at a Time World Tour.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023.

He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.