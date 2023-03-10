Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parker McCollum Releases 'Speed' From Upcoming Album 'Never Enough'

Parker McCollum Releases 'Speed' From Upcoming Album 'Never Enough'

Never Enough, out everywhere May 12, will also feature Top 10-and-climbing lead single “Handle On You,” as well as “Stoned” and “I Ain’t Going Nowhere.”

Mar. 10, 2023  

Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville singer-songwriter Parker McCollum is sharing another look at his anticipated forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, with the new track "Speed" available everywhere today. Already a fan-favorite at his sold-out live shows across the country, McCollum co-wrote "Speed" with Ryan Beaver.

"My song 'Speed' is about my obsession with living fast. Life is always going a hundred miles an hour and it's important to try and be aware of that and slow things down every now and then. As you get a little further along in life you start to enjoy the slow and easy life. It takes a little reflection and a little step back from everything to realize how important it is."

- Parker McCollum

Never Enough, out everywhere May 12, will also feature Top 10-and-climbing lead single "Handle On You," as well as recent releases "Stoned" and "I Ain't Going Nowhere." Fans can pre-order Never Enough on CD and vinyl here, with a special signed white vinyl and signed CD exclusively available here.

Earlier this week, McCollum took part in the Country Music Hall of Fame's American Currents: State of Music exhibition unveiling, which highlights the country music landscape over the past year. The exhibit explores musical developments, artist achievements, and notable events, as determined by the Museum's curators and editorial staff.

Featured artists of the exhibit include McCollum, Wynonna Judd, Elvis Presley, Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and more, which is open to the public now through February 2024.

About Parker McCollum

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum is following up his breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, with his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 (MCA Nashville). McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-Platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up Gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No. 1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season.

In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.



Video: Elton John Honky Cat (Live in London) Video Revealed Photo
Video: Elton John 'Honky Cat (Live in London)' Video Revealed
Peaking at #8 in the US Billboard charts upon its release as a single in 1972, ‘Honky Cat’ established itself as a favourite in Elton’s legendary live sets in subsequent years. The recording of ‘Honky Cat (Live at The Royal Festival Hall, London 1972)’ gives fans a fantastic insight into the song’s very first live outing at the February concert.
Mareux Returns With New Single Lovers From the Past Photo
Mareux Returns With New Single 'Lovers From the Past'
Critically acclaimed darkwave artist Mareux announces new album, Lovers From The Past, set for release on May 5, 2023 via Warner Records/Revolution Records. Alongside the announcement, the darkwave artist releases the hypnotic title track. “Lovers From The Past” fuses a thumping bassline to nocturnal production.
Genre-Blurring Artist Kanii Shares Warner Records Debut Single I Know Photo
Genre-Blurring Artist Kanii Shares Warner Records Debut Single 'I Know'
Kanii (pronounced Ka-Nee) doubles down on his genre-blurring sound with his major label debut single “I Know.” The release, his first since signing with the label, is a fusion of Jersey Club and alt-R&B. Innovative, “I Know” picks up where Kanii's previously viral heaters “companion” and “attachment” left off: with an original, addictive sound. 
Pnau & Khalid Release New Track The Hard Way Photo
Pnau & Khalid Release New Track 'The Hard Way'
The two artists share a combined total of over 70 million monthly listeners at Spotify, with a host of international #1 smashes to their credit, with their biggest moments including PNAU’s unmissable Elton John / Dua Lipa collab ‘Cold Heart’ and Khalid’s ‘lovely’ alongside Billie Eilish.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAMVideo: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM
March 10, 2023

Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. Watch a video of Porter singing a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' now!
Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'
March 10, 2023

It should come as no surprise that Van Morrison has made an album inspired by skiffle. Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood. He would hang out at the famed Belfast record store Atlantic Records, where he’d hear early 20th century folk, blues and jazz from the likes of Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton.
Gorgon City Drop New Single VoodooGorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo
March 10, 2023

Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles “Sidewindah” and “Remember,” and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called “Voodoo,” out now via Astralwerks. ”Voodoo” lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove.
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'
March 10, 2023

2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - “Bird In The Hand” - which is available now on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER.
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO FilmAdam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film
March 10, 2023

Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film was originally seen as a short film of the same name.
share