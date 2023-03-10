Parker McCollum Releases 'Speed' From Upcoming Album 'Never Enough'

Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville singer-songwriter Parker McCollum is sharing another look at his anticipated forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, with the new track "Speed" available everywhere today. Already a fan-favorite at his sold-out live shows across the country, McCollum co-wrote "Speed" with Ryan Beaver.

"My song 'Speed' is about my obsession with living fast. Life is always going a hundred miles an hour and it's important to try and be aware of that and slow things down every now and then. As you get a little further along in life you start to enjoy the slow and easy life. It takes a little reflection and a little step back from everything to realize how important it is."

- Parker McCollum

Never Enough, out everywhere May 12, will also feature Top 10-and-climbing lead single "Handle On You," as well as recent releases "Stoned" and "I Ain't Going Nowhere." Fans can pre-order Never Enough on CD and vinyl here, with a special signed white vinyl and signed CD exclusively available here.

Earlier this week, McCollum took part in the Country Music Hall of Fame's American Currents: State of Music exhibition unveiling, which highlights the country music landscape over the past year. The exhibit explores musical developments, artist achievements, and notable events, as determined by the Museum's curators and editorial staff.

Featured artists of the exhibit include McCollum, Wynonna Judd, Elvis Presley, Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and more, which is open to the public now through February 2024.

About Parker McCollum

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum is following up his breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, with his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 (MCA Nashville). McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-Platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up Gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No. 1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season.

In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.