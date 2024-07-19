Paris Paloma Releases Cinematic Single 'the warmth'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the past month, Paris Paloma wrapped a sold-out headline tour of the US, made her Glastonbury Festival debut, shared the stage with the legendary Stevie Nicks in London at BST Hyde Park, and delivered a chill-inducing performance of her break-out single “labour” on BBC’s Later…with Jools Holland. Now, the rising UK artist shares her latest single, “the warmth,” where she sings in unfurling harmonies, spectral with full-bodied pop, and a determined percussive march building like a personal artillery. Equally as moving, the music video features choreography building on the emotional arc.

“the warmth” is the final single leading to Paris’ highly anticipated debut album Cacophony, set for release on August 30th. Her ethereal sound and fiery lyrics evoke powerful emotional responses from fans, as witnessed on her previously released tracks “boys, bugs and men”, “my mind (now)” “drywall,” “as good a reason,” “yeti,” and the viral, Billboard-charting single that ignited it all, “labour.” The album’s 15 tracks range from tender and heartbreaking to sublimely aggressive and vengeful. Taking influences from dark pop, folk, and indie, Paris creates a discography that evokes something primal, powerful, and innately feminine. Pre-order HERE.

Earlier this spring, on International Women’s Day, Paris caused an uproar with the announcement of LABOUR (the cacophony), a new EP celebrating the 1 year anniversary of “labour.” The post reignited fans' excitement, with over 10 million views on TikTok and 3 million views on Instagram. “LABOUR (the cacophony)” was born out of the symbiotic care between Paris and her devoted fanbase. She’s cultivated a community both online and off: on TikTok, her 679K followers send her videos (of thoughts, song snippets, and tour moments) into six-figure views. Fan-made art and videos analyzing her lyrics span social media. She continues to build momentum around her debut album, performing “labour” on Later…with Jools Holland and The Kelly Clarkson Show and gaining wider recognition.

Her hit single “labour” struck a nerve with women around the globe, breaking over 100 million streams on Spotify, cracking the Official UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Chart, and soundtracking tens of thousands of TikToks. Watch HERE.

Through her thoughtful and confident lyrics, Paris Paloma paints pictures and tells stories with her songs, drawing parallels between the past and present to bring her own perspective on themes of love, grief, death and power. With a Goldsmiths degree in Fine Arts, her songwriting and visuals are inspired by fantasy as much as real life, drawing inspiration from mythology, art history and the Romantics, alongside the human experience.

The album title, Cacophony, is inspired by Stephen Fry’s Mythos, ruminating on the creation myth. “From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth,” Paris explains, “so this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives."

Cacophony tracklisting:

my mind (now) pleaser his land drywall labour boys, bugs and men knitting song as good a reason triassic love song escape pod last woman on earth bones on the beach hunter the warmth yeti

Catch Paris’ headline tour this Fall in Europe starting September 6th in Paris and wrapping on September 18th in Oslo, leading into her U.K. headline run starting November 17th in Manchester and wrapping November 28th in Leeds. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Paris Paloma Tour Dates:

Festival Dates

July 12 - London, U.K. - BST HYde Park w/Stevie Nicks

August 17 - Oslo, Norway - Langs Akerselva Festival*

August 23 - Leeds, U.K. - Leeds Festival*

August 25 - Reading, U.K. - Reading Festival*

Headline Tour Dates

September 6 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

September 7 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Le Botanique

September 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

September 11 - Koln, Germany - Die Kantine

September 12 - Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club

September 14 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen Neukolln

September 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille VEGA

September 17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Hornstulls Strand

September 18 - Oslo, Germany - Parkteatret Scene

November 17 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Gorilla

November 18 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Oran Mor

November 20 - London, United Kingdom - Koko

November 22 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Chalk

November 23 - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Cambridge Junction

November 24 - Bristol, United Kingdom - SWX

November 26 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rescue Rooms

November 27 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Birmingham

November 28 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club

Photo credit: Phoebe Fox

