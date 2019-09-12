Papa Roach Reveal 'Come Around' Music Video

Today, Papa Roach share their "Come Around" music video, from their tenth studio album, Who Do You Trust?, shot in New York from their Who Do You Trust?U.S. tour, their largest headlining tour to date.

The video features footage from their August 11 performance in New York, NY, featuring longtime fan Mark Moreno, who has followed the band since 2000. It begins with Jacoby saying, "This music gives me a connection to something bigger than myself. This music connects me with people. This music gives me purpose."

Director Bryson Roatch visually tells the story of both the band and Mark, in their journey to do what they love most, sharing emotional moments on the way. One particularly touching moment is Mark visiting the gravesite of his sister, Elizabeth Santana Mercado, whom he lost to colon cancer in 2016. "She was my control switch. She could change my mood real quickly," he explains. The video's caption notes that thanks to music and a good support system (Mark is shown with family and friends), you can overcome anything. At Mark's 57th Papa Roach concert, Jacoby presented him with a gift - a platinum Papa Roach plaque in honor of Elizabeth - and thanked him for his support by giving him two golden Papa Roach "Por Vida" ("For Life") passes, good for tickets to any Papa Roach show, anywhere in the world, for free, for life.

"We knew 'Come Around' was one of those special songs when we got done with it. We walked away from the track and kept humming the melody to it, and it's just one of those things that gets stuck in your head. Lyrically, this track's about sticking with your friend through thick and thin, or your loved one, as they're spiraling out." - vocalist Jacoby Shaddix

Who Do You Trust? marks a paradigm career shift for the 26-year band. Singles "Who Do You Trust?" and "Elevate" have steadily remained in the Top 10 at Active Rock Radio, marking 14 Top 5 hits and six #1 hit singles in their career.

The band recently wrapped their Who Do You Trust? summer tour through 25 major markets, featuring all-new production and a stellar career-spanning set list, and now connect with Shinedown and Asking Alexandria starting in Roanoke, VA, on September 17, until October 19 in Boise, ID. They will play at Slipknot's Knotfest on November 30 in Mexico. For tickets and more information, visit www.paparoach.com.

THE ATTENTION! ATTENTION! TOUR

w/Shinedown, Asking Alexandria & Savage After Midnight^

w/ Shinedown and Asking Alexandria*

September 17 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center^

September 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^

September 20 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center^

September 21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena*

September 24 - Laval, Canada - Place Bell^

September 25 - Québec, Canada - Videotron Center^

September 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center^

September 28 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center^

September 29 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center^

October 1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena^

October 2 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center^

October 4 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center Martin Luther King^

October 5 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena^

October 6 - Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center^

October 8 - Bismarck, N*E*R*D - Bismarck Event Center^

October 9 - Winnipeg, Canada - Bell MTS Place^

October 11 - Edmonton, Canada - Edmonton Convention Centre^

October 12 - Dawson Creek, Canada - Encana Events Centre^

October 13 - Calgary, Canada - Stampede Corral Arena^

October 15 - Penticton, Canada - South Okanagan Events Centre^

October 16 - Abbotsford, Canada - Abbotsford Centre^

October 18 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center^

October 19 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena^

2019 FESTIVALS

November 30 - Mexico City, Mexico - Knotfest Mexico

Papa Roach - Jacoby Shaddix [vocals], Jerry Horton [guitar], Tobin Esperance [bass] and Tony Palermo [drums] - have been one of the leaders in alternative rock for nearly 26 years and continue to impact that space with their 10th studio album, Who Do You Trust? The two-time GRAMMY-nominated band have sold over 20 million records worldwide, garnered over 2 billion in streaming to date, and charted over 14 Top 5 hit singles and six #1 hit singles on three different radio formats (Active Rock, Alternative and Top 40), showcasing the band's ability to consistently write hit songs, including "Last Resort" (2000), "She Loves Me Not" (2002), "Getting Away With Murder" (2004), "Scars" (2005), "Forever" (2007), "Lifeline" (2009), "Kick in the Teeth" (2010), "Burn" (2011), "Still Swingin'" (2012), "Face Everything and Rise" (2015), "Gravity" (2015), "Help" (2017), "American Dreams" (2017), and, most recently, "Born for Greatness" (2018).

Photo credit: Darren Craig





Related Articles View More Music Stories