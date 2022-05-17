Papa Roach Announce The Rockzilla Summer Tour with Falling In Reverse
All tickets on sale to the General Public starting Friday, May 20 at 10am local time.
Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse are thrilled to announce the co-headline Rockzilla Summer Tour featuring Very Special Guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Kicking off in East Providence, RI on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Bold Point Pavilion, the Rockzilla Tour will include 24 cities across the US before finishing on August 31 in Nashville, TN at the Municipal Auditorium.
VIP tickets and various pre-sales will kick off today at 12pm ET with all tickets on sale to the General Public starting Friday, May 20 at 10am local time.
"We're thrilled to bring an absolutely packed line up - an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer," shares Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix. "We haven't been to some of these cities in a long time...Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!"
"We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal line up," says Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke. "Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember."
Papa Roach will also return to the road this week for a string of Festival dates starting Thursday, May 21 at Welcome to Rockville and will also be performing 3 dates with Special Guests Highly Suspect in Springfield, Mo May 22, Tulsa, OK May 24 and San Antonio, Tx May 26 and will follow that with a one-off appearance at Inkcarceration in Mansfield OH July 15 prior to the The Rockzilla Tour.
Papa Roach with Special Guest Highly Suspect
May 21 - St Louis, MO - 105.7 The Point "PointFest 2022"
May 22 - Springfield, MO - The Shrine Mosque
May 24 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
May 26 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena
Festival Appearances
May 19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville Festival
May 28 - Houston, TX - 94.5 KTBZ Presents BuzzFest
May 29 - Dallas, TX - 97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD '22
July 15 - Mansfield, OH - Incarceration Festival
October 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Rockzilla Tour w/ Papa Roach & Falling in Reverse w/Special Guests Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves
July 27 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Pavilion
July 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
July 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 31 -Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug 2 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Aug 3 - Middletown, NY - Summerstage At OCFS
Aug 4 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview
Aug 6 - Bay City, MI - Veteran's Memorial Park
Aug 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
Aug 9 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Aug 10 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Aug 12 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino Battery Park
Aug 13 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Backwaters Stage
Aug 14 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park
Aug 16 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Aug 19 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug 20 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug 21 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Aug 23 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheater
Aug 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Aug 27 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Aug 29 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amp
Aug 30 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater
Aug 31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium