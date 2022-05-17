Papa Roach Announce The Rockzilla Summer Tour with Falling In Reverse

Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse are thrilled to announce the co-headline Rockzilla Summer Tour featuring Very Special Guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Kicking off in East Providence, RI on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Bold Point Pavilion, the Rockzilla Tour will include 24 cities across the US before finishing on August 31 in Nashville, TN at the Municipal Auditorium.

VIP tickets and various pre-sales will kick off today at 12pm ET with all tickets on sale to the General Public starting Friday, May 20 at 10am local time.

"We're thrilled to bring an absolutely packed line up - an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer," shares Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix. "We haven't been to some of these cities in a long time...Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!"

"We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal line up," says Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke. "Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember."

Papa Roach will also return to the road this week for a string of Festival dates starting Thursday, May 21 at Welcome to Rockville and will also be performing 3 dates with Special Guests Highly Suspect in Springfield, Mo May 22, Tulsa, OK May 24 and San Antonio, Tx May 26 and will follow that with a one-off appearance at Inkcarceration in Mansfield OH July 15 prior to the The Rockzilla Tour.

Papa Roach with Special Guest Highly Suspect

May 21 - St Louis, MO - 105.7 The Point "PointFest 2022"

May 22 - Springfield, MO - The Shrine Mosque

May 24 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

May 26 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena

Festival Appearances

May 19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville Festival

May 28 - Houston, TX - 94.5 KTBZ Presents BuzzFest

May 29 - Dallas, TX - 97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD '22

July 15 - Mansfield, OH - Incarceration Festival

October 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Rockzilla Tour w/ Papa Roach & Falling in Reverse w/Special Guests Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves

July 27 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 -Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug 2 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Aug 3 - Middletown, NY - Summerstage At OCFS

Aug 4 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

Aug 6 - Bay City, MI - Veteran's Memorial Park

Aug 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

Aug 9 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug 10 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Aug 12 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

Aug 13 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Backwaters Stage

Aug 14 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park

Aug 16 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Aug 19 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug 20 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug 21 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug 23 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheater

Aug 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug 27 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Aug 29 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amp

Aug 30 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

Aug 31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium