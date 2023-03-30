Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Panchiko Release Latest Single 'Until I Know' From Upcoming 'Failed At Math(s)' LP

Mar. 30, 2023  

Back by popular demand UK quartet Panchiko has been rolling out their first new album in over two decades, Failed at Math(s), leading up to a May 5 release, Today, the quartet has released a second single from the album, "Until I Know," speaking to FLAUNT, who also premiered the video - watch + share via YouTube. Failed at Math(s) will be followed by an expansive U.S. tour running May 7 through June 4.

Discussing their latest single, Panchiko noted, "Until recently 'Until I Know' was just half of a 20 year old unfinished doodle of a song. The demo version has evolved through live shows into its current state of genre defining 'top down cruising misery pop'! We really hope folks enjoy where this song has gone. It's still a bit surreal to be playing it today with people still identifying with it and relating to it so strongly."

On July 21, 2016 a user on 4chan's /mu/ board posted a photo of a demo CD they'd discovered in an Oxfam charity store in Nottingham, UK: titled D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L, purportedly released in 2000. The listener uploaded the ripped audio to file-sharing sites, and later YouTube, where it began circulating around web forums.

A cult of fans banded together to solve the origin story of the mysterious disc, until eventually a long defunct local band who called themselves Panchiko discovered their album (limited to just 30 copies) had spread virally across the internet 18 years later.

Suddenly Owain, Andy, Shaun and John, who had gone their separate ways starting careers, getting married, having families, found themselves in demand. And with that, reconvened to pick up where they had long ago left off. Sold out dates across the UK and U.S. occurred in 2022, bringing out a diverse array of people of all ages and backgrounds, curious to see live, what they had only discovered by happenstance online.

The story perhaps unexpectedly continues with Failed at Math(s).

Failed at Math(s) Tour Dates:

05/07 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile [tickets - low ticket warning]

05/08 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater [tickets - low ticket warning]

05/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency [tickets]

05/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont Hollywood [tickets]

05/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival [tickets]

05/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre [SOLD OUT]

05/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

05/19 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall [tickets]

05/20 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn [tickets]

05/21 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues [tickets]

05/24 - Miami, FL @ Gramps [SOLD OUT]

05/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly [tickets]

05/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse [tickets]

05/28 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle [tickets]

05/29 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat [tickets]

05/30 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge [SOLD OUT]

05/31 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge [tickets]

06/01 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club [tickets]

06/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl [tickets]

06/03 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom [tickets]

06/04 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [tickets - low ticket warning]

w/ support from Horse Jumper of Love, LSD and The Search for God




