Paige King Johnson Nominated For Female, Country, Songwriter, And Country Tour Of The Year At The Carolina Country Music Awards

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Paige King Johnson has been nominated for Female Artist Of The Year, Songwriter Of The Year, Country Video Of The Year, and Country Tour Of The Year for the Carolina Country Music Awards on January 20, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at The House of Blues.

With four nominations, Johnson is already a four-time Carolina Country Music Award winner and will also be performing live at the show. The Carolina Country Music Awards is an annual event open to performers who grew up in or now reside in North Carolina or South Carolina.

Johnson's current album, Honky Tonk Heart was recently the #1 Independent Female Record and #5 Independent Record on Music Row Radio Charts, which is available now! The music video for her single “Famous Enough” was directed by Grand Ole Opry member and country music legend, Pam Tillis, which showcases Johnson’s unique ability to engage with everyone, one note at a time. “Famous Enough” was premiered by CMT.com and Heartland TV.

For more information please visit CarolinaCountryMusicAwards.com.

"I'm so grateful to be part of such an amazing group of talented singers and songwriters from the Carolinas and even more grateful to be nominated in four categories,” smiles Paige King Johnson. This continues to be an incredible journey and I am forever grateful! Good luck to all nominees and hope to see you there.”

Paige King Johnson is now the host of her own segment on NBC’s WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina called “Minutes of Music.” Johnson sits down with artists coming to the region for live concerts and local entertainment. “Minutes of Music” has recently featured interviews with Shakti, Asad Mecci & Colin Mochrie, and Dean Sams of Lonestar, along with an upcoming interview with Grand Ole Opry member and country superstar, Martina McBride. For more information, visit PaigeKingJohnson.com and WRAL.com.

Paige King Johnson On Tour:

NOV 02 - Pioneer Theatre / Monteo, N.C. (w/ John Morris)

NOV 03 - B93.9 Anniversary Party / Raleigh, N.C. (w/ Hannah Ellis & John Norris)

NOV 06 - Song Suffragettes Writers Round / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 08 - Music Row Freakshow Writers Round / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 09 - The Laughing Owl Restaurant / Goldsboro, N.C.

NOV 11 - Wine Therapy / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

NOV 16 - Paige King Johnson & Friends / Angier, N.C.

NOV 17 - Kicking Camel Grill / Coats, N.C.

DEC 01 - Country Christmas Yard Party / Angier, N.C. (w/ Chandler James)

DEC 07 - 94.7 QDR Acoustic Christmas For The Kids / Clayton, N.C. (w/ Randy Houser, Brian Kelley, Morgan Evans)

DEC 08 - Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar / Rocky Mount, N.C.

DEC 14 - ZincHouse Winery & Brewery / Durham, N.C.

DEC 15 - Jones County Heritage Festival / Trenton, N.C. (John Norris)

DEC 21 - Paige King Johnson & Friends / Angier, N.C.

FEB 10 - The Evening Muse / Charlotte, N.C. (w/ Belles)

