PUP Announce 2023 Co-Headline Tour with Joyce Manor

Toronto punk heroes PUP- comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski- released their incredible, ambitious and aptly titled fourth album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, earlier this year and just wrapped a 100+ date tour that spanned 14 countries.

They are gluttons for punishment, and are celebrating the end of a massive tour not by relaxing, but by announcing a co-headline run with Joyce Manor. The 15-date run will have a Spotify pre-sale starting tomorrow at 10 am locally, with general on-sale this Friday at 10 am locally. See below to find a show near you, get tickets HERE, and get a taste of what you're in store for with their just-released live EP, PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know.

"We've been big fans of Joyce Manor for a long time," says Babcock. "We listened to a lot of 'Of all things I will soon grow tired' when we were making our first record. It's wild to think we've never played together before. Really excited to watch them rip every night.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND earned PUP universal acclaim, countless Top 10 Billboard chart positions including #1 Heatseekers, Top New Artists Albums and Alternative New Artist Albums, and a slew of sold-out shows across the globe. The album was recorded and mixed over the course of five weeks in the summer of 2021, in GRAMMY Award-winning producer Peter Katis' bat-filled mansion in Connecticut.

Full of typically furious, ridiculous and anthemic songs, the recording process allowed PUP to push themselves further than ever before. With more time in the studio, they were able to craft their songs sonically in a way they were unable to in the past, and allowed themselves to incorporate new instruments like piano, synths, horns, and more for the first time.

Though made in madness-inducing isolation (aside from Peter and the bats, of course), PUP were remotely joined on the album by Sarah from illuminati hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive. The result is not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.

Listen to the new live EP here:

Tour Dates

3/1/2023 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

3/2/2023 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

3/3/2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre

3/4/2023 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

3/5/2023 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

3/7/2023 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

3/8/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

3/11/2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

3/12/2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

3/13/2023 - Santa Cruz , CA - The Catalyst

3/15/2023 - Seattle , WA - The Showbox

3/16/2023 - Seattle, WA- The Showbox

3/17/2023 - Portland , OR - Wonder Ballroom

3/18/2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3/19/2023 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall