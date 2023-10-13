P!NK to Release 'TRUSTFALL' Deluxe Album With New Live Tracks & Sting, Brandi Carlile Collaborations

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release the deluxe edition of her ninth studio album, "Trustfall," on Friday, December 1st via RCA Records. Pre-save and pre-order the album now here.

The "Trustfall Tour Deluxe Edition" includes all of the original album's tracks, plus six live songs from P!NK's 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour.

The live songs also include covers of Sade’s “No Ordinary Love” and Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” featuring Brandi Carlile. The two unreleased "Trustfall" singles include “Dreaming,” a collaboration with Marshmello and Sting.

P!NK "TRUSTFALL Tour Deluxe Edition" Album Tracklist

1. When I Get There

2. Trustfall

3. Turbulence

4. Long Way To Go featuring The Lumineers

5. Kids in Love featuring First Aid Kit

6. Never Gonna Not Dance Again

7. Runaway

8. Last Call

9. Hate Me

10. Lost Cause

11. Feel Something

12. Our Song

13. Just Say I’m Sorry featuring Chris Stapleton

14. Dreaming with Marshmello & Sting

15. Irrelevant

16. All Out of Fight

17. Just Like Fire/Heartbreaker (Live)

18. When I Get There (Live)

19. Nothing Compares 2 U with Brandi Carlile (Live)

20. No Ordinary Love (Live)

21. Cover Me in Sunshine with Willow Sage Hart (Live)

22. What About Us (Live)

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated electronic artist FRED and Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, who co-wrote the song with P!NK, "TRUSTFALL" is a synth-laden euphoric anthem and the next great hit in P!NK's already impressive musical catalogue. Driven by a pulsating dance beat and P!NK's signature powerhouse vocals, "TRUSTFALL" is a declaration to leave one's fears behind and put faith in the unknown.

Last November, P!NK shared the vibrant pop track and first single off TRUSTFALL, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," which she performed during the 2022 American Music Awards.

The global pop icon has also announced seven huge UK outdoor shows as part of a 2023 European tour. P!nk will bring her immensely powerful voice and high ovtant live how back to UK shores for the first time since 2019. Dates are:

THE TRUSTFALL TOUR DATES (FALL 2023):

GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Thu Oct 12 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sat Oct 14 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Tue Oct 17 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Fri Oct 20 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Wed Oct 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri Oct 27 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Wed Nov 01 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sat Nov 04 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Tue Nov 07 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 08 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Nov 11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sun Nov 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Tue Nov 14 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Nov 18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

For more information visit here.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 8 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1) and has sold out arenas all over the world.

In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (twenty-one nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Vanguard Award recipient, two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013, and received The Brits Outstanding Contribution To Music Award in 2019 (the first international artist to receive this honor.)

Also in 2019 she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Most recently, in 2021 P!NK was Billboard Music Award's Icon Recipient.

Her last studio effort Hurts 2B Human marked her third consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as debuted at #1 in 8 other countries. The first single, "Walk Me Home" marks P!NK 10th #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and extends her record for the most at this format across all solo acts.

The track along with "Can We Pretend" scored P!NK her 6th and 7th #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart.

At the end of 2019, P!NK wrapped her highly acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour where she played over 156 shows in 18 countries ultimately selling over 3 million tickets worldwide. The tour is the 10th highest grossing tour in Billboard's Boxscore history, the biggest tour for a woman in over a decade, and she received Billboard's Legend of Live Award in November 2019.

In 2021, P!NK released "Cover Me In Sunshine", a duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Also in 2021, her documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far was released to critical acclaim on Amazon Prime Video as well as her live music project All I Know So Far: Setlist.

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and Human Rights Campaign, and she is an ambassador for UNICEF USA.