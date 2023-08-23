PLEASURE PILL Share New Single 'Wonder How'

San Diego-based quintet Pleasure Pill have shared their new Jonathan Rado produced single, “Wonder How.”

An anthemic pop-rock song that gives way to psych freakout, it’s bombastic and dizzying, in contrast to last month’s “Not Giving Up,” which showcased the rising bands open-hearted classicist streak and love for 90s British bands, which Spin called “as catchy as the most classic indie pop”.

Under the Radar said the song pairs “Beatles-esque harmonies with a rollicking rhythmic core and anthemic sheen,” while the band’s principle songwriter Jonah Paz called it "Undoubtedly Pleasure Pill. Every instrument is playing a melody worth singing along to, it’s psychedelic and whimsical without being too hippy."

To celebrate, they’ll be headlining the Casbah in San Diego tomorrow, August 24th (Tickets HERE), and heading north to Los Angeles for a performance at Genghis Cohen on September 8th (Tickets HERE).

Photo by Rob Blake