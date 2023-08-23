PLEASURE PILL Share New Single 'Wonder How'

To celebrate, they’ll be headlining the Casbah in San Diego tomorrow, August 24th.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

PLEASURE PILL Share New Single 'Wonder How'

San Diego-based quintet Pleasure Pill have shared their new Jonathan Rado produced single, “Wonder How.”

An anthemic pop-rock song that gives way to psych freakout, it’s bombastic and dizzying, in contrast to last month’s “Not Giving Up,” which showcased the rising bands open-hearted classicist streak and love for 90s British bands, which Spin called “as catchy as the most classic indie pop”.

Under the Radar said the song pairs “Beatles-esque harmonies with a rollicking rhythmic core and anthemic sheen,” while the band’s principle songwriter Jonah Paz called it "Undoubtedly Pleasure Pill. Every instrument is playing a melody worth singing along to, it’s psychedelic and whimsical without being too hippy."

To celebrate, they’ll be headlining the Casbah in San Diego tomorrow, August 24th (Tickets HERE), and heading north to Los Angeles for a performance at Genghis Cohen on September 8th (Tickets HERE). 

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Rob Blake 




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
OMD Announce New LP & Share Bauhaus Staircase Single Photo
OMD Announce New LP & Share 'Bauhaus Staircase' Single

Their 13 long players include benchmark-raising classics Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (1980), Organisation (1980), Architecture & Morality (1981), and Dazzle Ships (1983). OMD conquered the United States, and yielded the 1986 hit, 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink Soundtrack. They have also achieved 12 top 20 hits on the UK Singles Chart.

2
Sprain Share We Think So Ill of You From Next Album Photo
Sprain Share 'We Think So Ill of You' From Next Album

Since its formation in 2018 by like-minded Calarts students Alex Kent (guitar, vocals), April Gerloff (bass), and Sylvie Simmons (guitar)— plus the recent addition of Clint Dodson (percussionist)— Los Angeles quartet Sprain has honed its signature flavor of experimentalism to a razor-fine point.

3
SWMRS Announce New Album Sonic Tonic Out in August Photo
SWMRS Announce New Album 'Sonic Tonic' Out in August

The band is centered around the songwriting of brothers MAX (vocals, guitar) and COLE BECKER (vocals, guitar), who’ve fronted the band through many evolutions, and now sees the addition of their brother CADE BECKER on bass. SWMRS enlisted their grandmother to star in the music video for “Little Miss Sunshine,” directed by COLE.

4
JOBS Announce New Album Soft Sounds; Shares New Single Photo
JOBS Announce New Album 'Soft Sounds'; Shares New Single

The art-rock quartet of Max Jaffe, Ro(b) Lundberg, Jessica Pavone, and Dave Scanlon known as JOBS announced the next phase of their unapologetically experimental art-rock saga with the new album Soft Sounds. Their fourth release for Ramp Local, the album follows up two full lengths, 2017's endless birthdays.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL