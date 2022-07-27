Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PINKSHIFT Announce North American Tour Dates This Fall

The tour makes stops in Los Angeles, CA on November 5 and Brooklyn, NY on November 17.

Jul. 27, 2022  

On the heels of announcing the October 21 release of their debut album Love Me Forever, Pinkshift have confirmed an extensive headline tour of North America. The dates kick off in their hometown, Baltimore, MD, on October 20 and conclude on November 18 in Boston, MA.

The tour makes stops in Los Angeles, CA on November 5 and Brooklyn, NY on November 17. Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur are the support for the tour. In September Pinkshift will open for Destroy Boys on a handful of East Coast as well as play the Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation with 100 Gecs, and Bring Me the Horizon. Tickets are on-sale @ 10:00am local time here and all shows are listed below.

Pinkshift are a heavy, vehemently unapologetic punk band whose songs rail against prejudice and oppression while also examining in great depth the human condition. The Baltimore-based trio - Ashrita Kumar (vocals, they/them), Paul Vallejo (guitar, he/him), Myron Houngbedji (drums, he/him) - have been making their mark both in the U.S. and across the pond since forming in 2018, thanks to a string of critically acclaimed singles, and tours with the likes of PUP and Mannequin Pussy.

They eschewed plans for medical school and chemical engineering to pursue music, deliver powerful messages, and show fellow POC artists that they can and should take up space in a predominantly white music scene, and the result is one of the most inventive bands in the punk scene today. Pre-order Love Me Forever here.

Love Me Forever was recorded by Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw) and over the course of its' 12 blistering songs, Love Me Forever completely unleashes the full force and fury of the band.

To date the band have shared the album's "nothing (in my head)," which exemplified the band's agility as they walk the line between riot grrl, punk rock, and post-hardcore, and more recently "i'm not crying, you're crying" a breakneck journey into the heart, soul and mind of a band that, clearly, have a lot to get off their chest, and who do so just as viscerally as they do emotionally.

Pinkshift Tour Dates

9/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground*

9/13 - Montreal , QC - La Sala Rossa*

9/14 - Toronto, ON - The Hard Luck*

9/29 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation^

10/20 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

10/21 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

10/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project

10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

10/25 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

10/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/29 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

10/ 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11/01 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/02 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

11/04 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

11/05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

11/06 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

11/08 - Dallas, TX - Ruins

11/09 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

11/11 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

11/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/14 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr Collective

11/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

11/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)

11/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

*with Destroy Boys

^with 100 Gecs, Bring Me the Horizon



