Ozzy Osbourne Confirmed For In-Store Signing at Fingerprints In Long Beach, CA

Osbourne's new album will be released September 9.

Sep. 01, 2022  

To celebrate his new PATIENT NUMBER 9 album (out September 9 on Epic), Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has confirmed a special in-store appearance and signing at Fingerprints in Long Beach, California on Saturday, September 10, the day after the album's release.

Attendees will need to pre-order a copy of PATIENT NUMBER 9 to attend the event as OZZY will only be signing copies of the new album. In order to sign as many copies as possible, the new album will be the only item signed. Masks will be required for all attendees and no photos with OZZY will be permitted. Click here to reserve your copy.

The new album marks the first release since OSBOURNE's critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 ORDINARY MAN. Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on ORDINARY MAN), the new album marks OSBOURNE's 13th solo studio album.

It's heavy, it's hard-hitting, it's historic--it's everything you'd want from an OZZY OSBOURNE record and maybe more. Working with producer Watt for the second time, OZZY welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an OZZY solo album.

The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs.

Old friend and one-time OZZY band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction supplying bass on a few songs.




