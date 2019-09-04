Overwhelming Fan and Industry Response for Craig Morgan's Self-Released, Faith-Filled Tribute to Son, Jerry

Craig Morgan's faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry - "The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost" - released Friday (8/30) to an overwhelming response. Fans immediately took to social media to share their own personal journeys with loss and the hope the song inspires:

"Oh wow, brought tears to my eyes. Such a beautiful song. We also lost our son Derek, age 20, almost three years ago. This speaks to my heart, the Lord and knowing we will see our son in Heaven is the only way we have been able to keep going. I also have sweet memories of my son singing Almost Home at the top of his lungs as a little boy. Thank you for what you do."

- Melody Kennedy on Facebook



" I don't know if you will ever see this but thank you so much for this song I am 69 years old we just lost our son on 8-2-19 six days before his 38th Birthday he was my son and friend I miss him so much and this song helps heal my heart thank you again my heart bleeds for you and your family no parent should have to feel this pain but your song reminds us we will be together again."

- Tom West on Facebook



"Beautiful song to honor your son! We lost our daughter the same month you lost your son. That song brought me to tears and made me feel it deep in my soul! I truly needed that tonight! God Bless you and your family!"

- Faith Kirkpatrick on Facebook

His first new music in over three years, the self-released song shares Craig's own personal grief and ever-present faith. "The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost" audio and video was streamed nearly 300,000 times in 72 hours as media from coast-to-coast reacted to the song:

"As country fans know, Craig Morgan can deliver a ballad - and the vocal power here is impressive - but what makes this song shine is the lyric. If ever there was a song that will force you to the side of the road and compose yourself, this is it." - CMT



"Craig Morgan holds nothing back during 'The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost'...cathartic to the very last note...a tremendously powerful song that twists like a knife in the collective guts of the country music fan." - Taste of Country



"...his constant and compass has always been a big emphasis on faith and family. 'The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost' is hard to not feel the power of, as the words run like palpable finger ends tracing the crevices of the spine, even if faith is something the listener finds elusive." -Saving Country Music



"Keep the tissues nearby for Craig Morgan's powerful song 'The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost.'" - Billboard



"Craig Morgan gets real about grief...a heart-wrenching, incredibly personal ballad in which Morgan discusses the realities of trying to live life without a loved one." - The Boot



"Grab a tissue (or two) before listening to this powerful new song by Craig Morgan." - Pop Culture



"Powerful...inspirational...the listener is brought along on this ride with Morgan filled with anguish and sadness as he closes out the track...in his delivery, you feel the agony as well as the confidence and conviction that he knows his son is no longer with him on Earth but that he is not gone." - NY Country Swag



"Powerful tribute...Craig has channeled that incredible grief into his first new music since that unimaginable loss. 'The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost' is an intensely personal song that addresses how those left behind find a way to create a new reality without their loved one. And while the song is about Craig's unique situation, it's relevant to anyone who has experienced the ultimate loss." - OneCountry

Listen to "The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost" on numerous playlists including Apple Music's Breaking Country, Pandora's New Country Now, Spotify's New Traditions: Country Heroes and YouTube's Country's New Cropplus Billboard's "First Country" selections and Rolling Stone Country's "10 Best Country Songs To Hear Now." Fans can also watch an emotional performance from Craig during a recent appearance at the Grand Ole Opry where he received a standing ovation in response to the song.

Listen here:

Photo credit: Christopher T. Martin

Related Articles View More Music Stories

Industry Classifieds