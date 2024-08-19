Our Girl Share New Single 'The Good Kind'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Our Girl return with their much-anticipated new album The Good Kind due out November 8 via Bella Union. Now, the band has shared the album’s title track “The Good Kind,” a beguiling beauty which features a gorgeous string arrangement and input from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, who helped bring the song to life in its early stages.

Singer/guitarist Soph Nathan shares, “I have particularly vivid memories; acid images that seem forgotten but are suddenly triggered by a smell or taste or sound - the Proust effect! Normally it’s caused by something that’s harder to grasp, but I wrote this song about a time Ella Fitzgerald came on the radio and it took me back to how I was feeling the first time I heard it.”

The expression of hard-fought optimism encapsulates The Good Kind, an album exploring themes of sexuality, relationships, community, and illness. Our Girl’s trademark dynamics permeate the record, from heavy guitars and soaring lead lines to ear worm choruses and intimate vocal moments. The new collection was, recorded at Rockfield Studios and produced by alt-rock legend John Parish (PJ Harvey, Sparklehorse), Fern Ford (The Big Moon, Prima Queen) and Soph Nathan herself. For Our Girl, it mirrors the long and winding road to their sophomore release, and the lasting rewards of trusting in the process. “A lot of the songs are about taking setbacks and turning them into superpowers” says drummer Lauren Wilson. Filled with warmth and honesty, The Good Kind is a celebration of determination – of choosing to recommit to what matters, against all opposition.

Our Girl have announced an extensive UK tour including their biggest headline show to date at London’s Village Underground in February next year. All dates + tickets are here.

Photo Credit: Katie Silvester

