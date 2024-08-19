Orville Peck Releases Original Song 'Permanently Lonely'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trailblazing country artist Orville Peck has released a new original song “Permanently Lonely” from IFC Films Skincare.

Last week, he earned his first ever #1 on the Current Country Albums Chart, first #1 on the Americana / Folk Albums chart and first Top 5 on the Overall Vinyl Albums Chart with his new duets album Stampede which was released on August 2nd. He also received his first ever People’s Choice Country Award nominations for “The Cover Song of 2024” (“Cowboys Are Frequently Fond of Each Other” with Willie Nelson) and “The Crossover Song of 2024” (“Midnight Ride” with Kylie Minogue & Diplo), both from Stampede.

Stampede also includes the single “Death Valley High” alongside Beck which was recently #1 most added at Alternative and Triple A radio. The project pushes the boundaries of country music by creating a unique, genre-blurring blend of styles with each collaborator. Other standouts include the soaring ballad “How Far Will We Take It” with Noah Cyrus, the brooding “Chemical Sunset” with Allison Russell, and album closer “Rhinestone Cowboy” alongside TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne and Fancy Hagood. Additionally, the album features collaborations with Elton John, Margo Price, Teddy Swims, Mickey Guyton, Midland, Nathaniel Rateliff, Debbii Dawson, Bu Cuaron, and Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.

Orville Peck’s 6th annual Rodeo is coming to Nashville later this month, featuring performances from Medium Build, Mickey Guyton, Reyna Roberts, The Nude Party and more, in addition to a headline set from Peck & Tanya Tucker. Hosted by John Waters, the rodeo will take place on August 24 at Ascend Amphitheater, with a kickoff party at Basement East on August 23 and a closing party at Brooklyn Bowl on August 25. Click HERE for tickets.

Peck’s Stampede Tour is underway now across North America. See full list of dates below and click HERE for more information.

Upcoming Orville Peck Tour Dates

8/23 — Nashville, TN — Orville Peck’s 6th Annual Rodeo Kickoff Party

8/24 — Nashville, TN — Orville Peck’s 6th Annual Rodeo

8/25 — Nashville, TN — Orville Peck’s 6th Annual Rodeo Closing Party

9/24 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

9/25 — Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle @!

9/27 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

9/28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

10/1 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union - Open Air Theatre @!

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/6 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/7 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues Dallas @

10/8 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston @

10/11 — Tulsa, OK — Tulsa Theater @

10/13 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/16 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall @&

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA — MET Opera House @&

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson

Photo credit: Ben Prince

Comments