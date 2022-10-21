Orange Sofa's Sleepy Ghost Shares 'Anywhere New'

Orange Sofa is an internet-based lofi music collective established in early 2022 by a group of multi-instrumentalists, producers, and artists all with a singular goal of creating rich musical worlds that listeners can lose themselves in. Comprised of Sleepy Ghost, Dead Pixel, Relaxo, De Marte, and Liminal Kid, Orange Sofa is excited to introduce you to each member through their respective music.

Sleepy Ghost, a perpetually drowsy specter who takes listeners straight to Autumn with his nap-inspired beats, shares the first track from Orange Sofa with "Anywhere New" featuring Dead Pixel.

"The end of October is near, Sleepy Ghost's fav time of year. With crisp guitars and crunchy beats, 'Anywhere New' is here," says Sleepy Ghost.

Watch the new music video here: