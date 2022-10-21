Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Orange Sofa's Sleepy Ghost Shares 'Anywhere New'

Orange Sofa's Sleepy Ghost Shares 'Anywhere New'

The new single features Dead Pixel.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Orange Sofa is an internet-based lofi music collective established in early 2022 by a group of multi-instrumentalists, producers, and artists all with a singular goal of creating rich musical worlds that listeners can lose themselves in. Comprised of Sleepy Ghost, Dead Pixel, Relaxo, De Marte, and Liminal Kid, Orange Sofa is excited to introduce you to each member through their respective music.

Sleepy Ghost, a perpetually drowsy specter who takes listeners straight to Autumn with his nap-inspired beats, shares the first track from Orange Sofa with "Anywhere New" featuring Dead Pixel.

"The end of October is near, Sleepy Ghost's fav time of year. With crisp guitars and crunchy beats, 'Anywhere New' is here," says Sleepy Ghost.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Anthony Rapp Loses $40 Million Lawsuit Against Kevin SpaceyAnthony Rapp Loses $40 Million Lawsuit Against Kevin Spacey
October 20, 2022

The New York jury has sided with Kevin Spacey in Anthony Rapp's $40 million lawsuit, finding that Spacey did not molest Rapp when he was a teenager and is not liable for battery.
Interview: Mario Cantone Discusses Performing For Andrew Lloyd Webber on THE MASKED SINGERInterview: Mario Cantone Discusses Performing For Andrew Lloyd Webber on THE MASKED SINGER
October 20, 2022

During The Masked Singer's Andrew Lloyd Webber night, mystery contestants sang songs from the composer's iconic catalogue. Maize, a Mae West-inspired ear of corn, was revealed to be Mario Cantone. BroadwayWorld caught up with Cantone to discuss preparing for his performance, the backstage process, and performing for Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Rosalía & Amazon Music Launch New Amazon Original 'Bizcochito (Remix)' Feat. Haraca KikoRosalía & Amazon Music Launch New Amazon Original 'Bizcochito (Remix)' Feat. Haraca Kiko
October 20, 2022

Amazon Music released the new Amazon Original “Bizcochito (Remix),” a collaboration between superstar Rosalía, featuring influential Dembow artist Haraca Kiko. “Bizcochito (Remix)” is a fresh take on Rosalía’s popular hit “Bizcochito,” reimagining the song as a catchy Dembow with new beats while maintaining its recognizable hook and chorus.
Starz Renews P-VALLEY for Third SeasonStarz Renews P-VALLEY for Third Season
October 20, 2022

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (Pulitzer Prize-winning The Hot Wing King, Olivier Award-winning The Mountaintop and Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces “P-Valley” for STARZ.
HBO Sports Documentary SHAQ to Debut in NovemberHBO Sports Documentary SHAQ to Debut in November
October 20, 2022

HBO Sports Documentaries presents SHAQ, a four-part documentary series from director Robert Alexander and Peter Berg’s Film 45 detailing the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer and multi-hyphenate Shaquille O’Neal, featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal.