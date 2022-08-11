Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Opiuo Drops New Single 'Lasso (Feat. Ellika)'

Opiuo Drops New Single 'Lasso (Feat. Ellika)'

The singer boasts 160k monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

Venerated Australian creative force Opiuo continues to build toward his highly anticipated album A Shape Of Sound with a brilliant new single called "Lasso." Out now via his Slurp Music imprint, the single begins with a brooding soundscape featuring Ellika's haunting vocals before skyrocketing into bass-driven bliss as Opiuo blends deep, propulsive wobbles into an irresistible groove.

Opiuo explains, "The final glimpse before the main adventure, my new song 'Lasso' is here to finely tickle your musical soul. Made with an incredible vocal from the lovely ELLIKA, this one was such a joy to produce. I can't believe it's almost time for my album 'A Shape Of Sound' to drop at the end of the month!!"

Boasting 160k monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Opiuo's decades of evolution have seen him release 4 full-length albums, 10 EPs, and a myriad of singles and remixes. His dedication to his craft has been rewarded, with accolades including #1 singles on both the iTunes and Beatport charts, as well as a New Zealand Music Award for Best Electronic Album.

His enticing electronic-based blend of funk, soul, psychedelia, and booty-shaking bass have also seen him sell out venues worldwide including the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater, as well as grace the stages of legendary festivals such as Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Splendour In The Grass, to name a few. From the self-built SYZYGY Orchestras, to collaborating with symphony choirs, touring his own Opiuo Band, and most recently as an immersive solo audio & visual show, his live creativity is limitless.

In all, the new single serves as an exciting glimpse into what fans can expect with the imminent tour and release of his album A Shape of Sound, out August 26th.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Lauren Ambrose Joins YELLOWJACKETS Season Two
August 11, 2022

SHOWTIME announced that two-time Emmy and Tony nominee Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, My Fair Lady) is joining the highly anticipated second season of YELLOWJACKETS in a series regular role as the adult version of Van. In addition, Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet) who plays the teen version of Van, has been upped to series regular in season two.
HBO to Premiere ESCAPE FROM KABUL Original Documentary
August 11, 2022

This documentary combines never-before-seen archival footage from those on the ground at the airport, with exclusive interviews with people who were there throughout the period, including Afghan citizens attempting to flee, U.S. Marines tasked with managing the evacuation, and Taliban commanders and fighters who had recently taken the city.
OMB Peezy Announces Mixtape 'Misguided' Hosted by DJ Drama
August 11, 2022

Multi-million streamed rap star OMB Peezy has announced the release of his new mixtape MisGuided, available on all music service platforms [An Overkill Ent/ 300 Entertainment]. Renowned music maven DJ Drama will host OMB Peezy's latest full-length offering as a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates now!
Wanda Sykes to Host RING NATION Viral Series From Ring Cameras
August 11, 2022

MGM Television and Ring announced that Emmy-winning comedian and actress Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Crank Yankers, The Upshaws) has signed on to host Ring Nation, a new twist on the popular clip show genre. Ring Nation is a half-hour, studio-based series that gives audiences a daily dose of life’s viral videos.
BAFTA Announces Date for 2023 BAFTA Tea Party
August 11, 2022

A staple fixture in the awards season calendar, the BAFTA Tea Party welcomes nominees, members and guests for a uniquely elegant gathering. The party has a long tradition of recognizing the very best talent and is a must-attend event, popular with nominees. The BAFTA Tea Party will be presented by Jaguar.