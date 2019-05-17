Operators Release New Album RADIANT DAWN Out Today via Last Gang Records

Synth-pop trio Operators' new album, Radiant Dawn, is out today on Last Gang Records. The band, featuring Dan Boeckner (Wolf Parade, Handsome Furs, Divine Fits), Devojka, and Sam Brown (Divine Fits, New Bomb Turks), previously shared the first single "Faithless" and the video for album track "I Feel Emotion". Radiant Dawn is currently featured as Stereogum's "Album of the Week", who said "it's music for a nightclub in a moon colony. It's music for a retro-futuristic recreation of an Eastern Europe metropolis that never quite existed. It's music for an encroaching dystopia." LA Weekly similarly anointed the album, saying "the first hints of greatness came with the release ofEP1 in 2014, followed by the debut full-length, Blue Wave, two years later. But it's the majesty of the 14 songs that fill Radiant Dawn that show just how far this group has come." Buy and stream Radiant Dawn HERE.

The album's nine tracks meld raw analog hardware with Boeckner's distinct voice to create an immersive cinematic sound. Interspersed between the tracks are instrumental intertitles that amplify the album's 1970s sci-fi dystopian feel. For fans of Boeckner's catalogue, Radiant Dawn feels like the next logical step in the artist's two decade career, while maintaining a completely fresh energy.

Radiant Dawn was written and recorded throughout 2018 and early 2019 in Montreal and Vancouver Island. Arcade Fire's Tim Kingsbury played bass on the album's closing track, "Low Life." The album was co-produced by Wolf Parade's Arlen Thompson along with up and coming Montreal engineer Napster Vertigo. It was mastered by the Lodge's Emily Lazar (on the heels of her 2019 Grammy® award win).

Operators is a Montreal based project. The band released an EP (EP1) in 2014, and released their first LP (Blue Wave) in 2016, via Last Gang Records. While recording their sophomore LP, the members of the band kept busy with a series of other endeavors, including the promotional cycle around Wolf Parade's Cry Cry Cry LP, a series of performances in which Operators played material from the Handsome Furs catalog (which all sold out in less than six hours), and Boeckner's original song for the critically acclaimed 2018 film Mandy.

Operators also recently announced an extensive North American summer tour, kicking off May 28th at Chicago's Lincoln Hall and hitting venues across the US through July. You'll be able to catch their electric live set when they headline LA's Teragram Ballroom, NYC's Bowery Ballroom, and more. See all tour dates below and visit http://operatorsmusic.comfor tickets links and more information.

Operators on tour:

5/28 - Chicago, IL- Lincoln Hall

5/29 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

5/31 - Winnipeg, MB - Good Will

6/1 - Saskatoon, SK - Capitol

6/3 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

6/4 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth

6/6 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs

6/7 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune

6/8 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune

6/9 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

6/10 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

6/12 - San Francisco, CA - Independent

6/13 - Los Angeles CA - Teragram

6/14 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

6/15 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

6/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

6/18 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

6/19 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

6/20 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

6/21 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live

6/22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

6/24 - Atlanta, GA - Earl

6/25 - Nashville, TN - High Watt

6/26 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

7/10 - Allston, MA - Great Scott

7/11 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

7/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

7/13 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

8/29 - Tromsø, NO - DRIV Festival

8/31 - Skopje, MK - Zradvo Mladi Festival

9/01 - Belgrade, RS - Elektropionir

9/03 - Budapest, HU - Durer Kert

9/04 - Zagreb, HR - Vintage Industrial Bar

9/05 - Vienna, AT - Fluc

9/06 - Prague, CZ - Meet Factory

9/07 - Berlin, DE - Torstrassenfestival

9/11 - Rijeka, HR - Klub Zivot

9/12 - Ljubijana, SL - KINO ŠIŠKA

9/15 - Colmar, FR - Le Grillen

9/17 - Luxembourg, LX - De Gudde Wellen

9/18 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

9/19 - London, UK - Sebright Arms

9/20 - Bucharest, RO - Control Club

9/21 - Cluj Napoca, RO - Form Café





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You