Omb Peezy Links With Peezy for New Single 'Never Change'

The single is featured on his upcoming self-titled album Le'Paris, out this Fall.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

It ain't easy being Peezy! OMB Peezy links with Detroit rapper Peezy for his new single "Never Change," featured on his upcoming self-titled album Le'Paris, out this Fall.

Mobile, Alabama native OMB Peezy has created his own lane to Hip-Hop stardom by talking about the only thing that matters—the truth. After gaining the world’s attention with over 20 million streams and a successful run of mixtapes including 2022’s MisGuided hosted by DJ Drama, the 26-year-old lyricist returns with his sophomore album Le’Paris.

The album is the product of a prodigious rising rap star whose natural talent as an artist has thrived from self-growth, fatherhood, and collaborations with music’s elite. OMB Peezy has turned a new page and now stands tall, masterfully in his craft.



