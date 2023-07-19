Omb Peezy Links With Peezy for New Single 'Never Change'

It ain't easy being Peezy! OMB Peezy links with Detroit rapper Peezy for his new single "Never Change," featured on his upcoming self-titled album Le'Paris, out this Fall.

Mobile, Alabama native OMB Peezy has created his own lane to Hip-Hop stardom by talking about the only thing that matters—the truth. After gaining the world’s attention with over 20 million streams and a successful run of mixtapes including 2022’s MisGuided hosted by DJ Drama, the 26-year-old lyricist returns with his sophomore album Le’Paris.

The album is the product of a prodigious rising rap star whose natural talent as an artist has thrived from self-growth, fatherhood, and collaborations with music’s elite. OMB Peezy has turned a new page and now stands tall, masterfully in his craft.