Omar Apollo Brings Family 'Disha Hot' Sauce to Taco Bell

Taco Bell is introducing an entirely new sauce packet to its already iconic lineup, Disha Hot, inspired by trailblazing musician, Omar Apollo’s family’s secret hot sauce recipe. It will be available for Taco Bell Rewards Members starting on Tuesday, September 24 and will be spicing up menus nationwide on Thursday, September 26, while supplies last.

This first-of-its-kind sauce packet partnership introduces savory, smoky flavors, capturing the flavors perfected by Omar’s mother in her original recipe, and can be enjoyed via a curated Disha Hot Discovery Box featuring Taco Bell menu favorites and three sauce packets or can be purchased a la carte (and yes, they have their own wisdoms created by Omar Apollo). To celebrate, Taco Bell and Omar have created a limited-edition Taco Bell X Disha Hot liquid-infused vinyl of his latest album, God Said No, which will be available for Taco Bell Rewards Members in limited quantities as a special first come, first served Tuesday Drop in the Taco Bell app on September 24th at 2pm PST. This is the brand's latest celebrity partnership, underscoring the importance of authenticity in collaborations that provide fans with a deeper and more unique experience.

While working with Omar as a Taco Bell Feed the Beat artist, Taco Bell learned more about the artist’s personal goal to bring his mother’s Disha Hot sauce to a larger audience, sparking creative conversations in early 2023 on how to make this dream a reality. After Omar’s parents emigrated from Guadalajara to the U.S., they opened a small Mexican restaurant, El Super Taco, where Omar’s mother made the Disha Hot sauce recipe their house sauce. It was such a favorite in the household that Omar and his siblings would even request the sauce be made for their birthday dinners, and if there was any already prepared, it was usually in a sour cream container in the fridge. Omar’s parents dreamed of sharing their food and recipes through their restaurant, but unfortunately, the business had to shut down after Omar was born.

“Everyone’s family has that one recipe they believe is worth sharing with the rest of the world, for me it’s Disha Hot Hot Sauce. It’s not just about the flavors that take me back to my childhood, but about honoring my heritage and the countless sacrifices my parents made for me to pursue my passions,” said Omar Apollo. “Bringing Disha Hot Hot Sauce to the world has always been my dream and I'm grateful to partner with Taco Bell to celebrate the flavors that make us who we are and create new memories with the people we love.”

“Our sauce packets are more than just condiments; they’re a beloved part of the Taco Bell experience. When Omar shared the story of his family’s Disha Hot sauce and its unique, personal flavors, we knew this was the kind of meaningful partnership our fans would love,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer. “At Taco Bell, we consistently look to push the boundaries of menu innovation, and this partnership is an epic first, breaking the mold on traditional celebrity meals. Introducing Disha Hot Hot Sauce to our hot sauce lineup not only offers a new, tradition-rich flavor, but it also honors the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Taco Bell forward.”

In classic Taco Bell Hot Sauce fashion, the Disha Hot Hot Sauce packets come with their own wisdoms (the iconic and unique sayings featured on each packet), created by Omar Apollo himself. The three wisdoms are: “Hotter in person,” “My mom made this – Omar,” and “Who’s Omar Apollo?,” ensuring that each packet carrying this long-treasured family recipe includes Omar’s personalized touch.

Disha Hot is a specialty blend of tradition and modern taste. Ingredients include roasted tomatillos, white vinegar, peppers, onions, tomatoes, lime juice, and a family-secret spice blend. Watch Omar and his mother Enriqueta break down the legacy and ingredients for their family’s version of Disha Hot while visiting Taco Bell’s Test Kitchen here.

To commemorate the new addition to Taco Bell’s exclusive sauce packet family, fans can enjoy the limited-edition Disha Hot Discovery Box, a curated taco experience featuring classic Taco Bell items that pair deliciously with Disha Hot Hot Sauce’s satisfying spice. Each Disha Hot Discovery Box includes three Disha Hot Hot Sauce Packets, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, a Doritos® Locos Taco, a Crunchy Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink all for $8.99.*** Fans can also purchase the Disha Hot Hot Sauce Packets a la carte to add on to their Taco Bell favorites for $.20. ***

Taco Bell celebrates Omar’s music-blending craftsmanship, fusing creativity with craveability in a special Taco Bell X Disha Hot Kit Tuesday Drop on September 24th at 2pm PST for the first 500 Rewards Members who claim the kit through the Taco Bell app. In partnership with Omar Apollo, Taco Bell is bringing fans a Taco Bell X Disha Hot vinyl variant of Omar Apollo’s new album, God Said No, exclusively for Taco Bell loyalty members. The specialty vinyl records will be infused with radiant orange liquid, inspired by the Disha Hot Hot Sauce Packets branding. That’s not all, the Taco Bell X Disha Hot Kits will also include an exclusive vinyl insert signed by Omar, three Disha Hot Hot Sauce Packets, and an exclusive original Disha Hot Sauce bottle. Be sure to keep a close eye on the app to be one of the first to secure this electric Taco Bell X Disha Hot drop!

The launch of Disha Hot Hot Sauce delivers much more than big flavor; after savoring every last drop of Disha Hot Hot Sauce fans can mail in their USED sauce packets throughout the month of October to earn 80 bonus Taco Bell Rewards points thanks to Taco Bell’s Sauce Container US Recycling Program with Terracycle.**** With hundreds of thousands of used sauce packets already recycled, the program's expansion aims to further divert single-use plastic from landfills.

About Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo’s passionate showmanship, coupled with his soul-baring balladry, has garnered him an international fanbase and a number of industry accolades: including a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and two Latin GRAMMY nominations for Record of the Year and Best Alternative Song (“Te Olvidaste,” with C. Tangana). With the release of Ivory, Apollo’s eclectic 2022 debut, his hit single “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All)” was certified platinum, and became his first showing on the Billboard Hot 100.

Apollo recently released his critically acclaimed sophomore album God Said No and after multiple headline world tours, and playing arenas with SZA, Billie Eilish, and Daniel Caesar, Apollo is currently traveling the country on his God Said No Tour. Blending techniques he learned from R&B, indie rock and Latin music, Apollo has continued to flex his versatility in sensational live performances, including on Good Morning America, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

