Olivia O'Brien Is Done Playing Games In New Video For JUST A BOY

Olivia O'Brien, the 19-year old Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter named one of "100 Women Revolutionizing Pop Music" by Paper Magazine, and whose songs have surpassed over 1.5 billion global streams, recently released her long-awaited debut album, WAS IT EVEN REAL? via Island Records. The album gathers all of Olivia's recent critically acclaimed single releases, including "Love Myself," "Just Friends," and "Just A Boy. Today, she releases the video for "Just A Boy," which sees Olivia say goodbye to immature relationships.

After gaining massive success with the release of "i hate u i love u," her RIAA triple-platinum, self-composed smash collaboration with gnash, Olivia set out to prove that she is a rising pop star to be reckoned with. WAS IT EVEN REAL? sets the tone and catapults the promising career trajectory of one of Island's most promising new artists.

