Oliver Tree Unveils New Album 'Cowboy Tears'

Chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree proudly presents his highly-anticipated new album, Cowboy Tears (Atlantic Records), today.

It includes the breezy new single "Swing & A Miss," which he shared a music video for. On the track, delicately plucked guitar brushes against his dynamic delivery before a glitchy beat ramps up. The momentum culminates on a hummable hook, "If this is it, it's a swing and a miss."

Earlier this month, he paved the way for the album with "Freaks & Geeks." The track has already amassed over 5 million YouTube views in less than two weeks on the furry and fuzzy music video. In addition to plugs from DORK, Substream Magazine, and more, Vanyaland hailed it as "a new anthem for the outlaw misfit in all of us."

From the pulpy pop of "Suitcase Full of Cash" to the epic finale on the title track "Cowboy Tears," the album expands his fascinating and fiery world. Get ready to cry Cowboy Tears with Oliver Tree. See full tracklisting below.

Already, tracks from the record have cumulatively reeled in tens of millions of streams and views buoyed by the opener "Cowboys Don't Cry." He delivered the tune's debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! So far, the music video has racked up over 15 million YouTube views, while the song has garnered 15 million streams and counting. He also appeared on Apple Music 1's ALT CTRL radio where he discussed the single and what's in store for 2022.

Tonight, Oliver will host an exclusive Cowboy Tears Meme Museum Pop-up event where he and his special guests will celebrate the release of the new project with meet and greets, the world's biggest scooter, merch giveaways and more. For additional details, visit here.

The Cowboy Tears tour kicks off tomorrow Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Los Angeles, CA's legendary venue, The Shrine Expo Hall, and continues through late March in the US with support from RIAA certified singer/producer and viral phenomenon Sueco as well as 18-year-old Canadian DIY artist 347aidan. Oliver will also light up the stage at Ultra Music Festival, Hangout Fest, Boston Calling, and more in 2022. He's recently announced headline dates in Mexico, South America, and Australia that'll take him around the globe into late July.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Featuring special guests Sueco and 347aidan

FEBRUARY 2022

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall *SOLD OUT*

22 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

25 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *SOLD OUT*

26 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center

MARCH 2022

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *SOLD OUT*

2 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

4 - Chicago, IL - Radius

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre & Ballroom

9 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

11 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *SOLD OUT*

12 - New York, NY - Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte *SOLD OUT*

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *SOLD OUT*

24 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

25-27 - Miami, FL - Ultra Music Festival

26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *SOLD OUT*

APRIL 2022

22 - Buenos Aires, AR - Teatro Vorterix

26 - Santiago, CL - Teatro Caupolicán

29 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Sacadura 154

30 - São Paulo, BR - Audio

MAY 2022

3 - Lima, PE - Arena Peru (Hall)

7 - Bogotá, CO - Royal Center

9 - Guadalajara, MX - Teatro Diana

12 - Monterrey, MX - Auditorio Pabellón M

13, 14 - Mexico City, MX - Tecate Emblema Festival

20 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

27 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival

29 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival

JULY 2022

16 - Perth, AUS - Astor Theatre

19 - Sydney, AUS - Enmore Theatre

21 - Melbourne, AUS - Fourm

22 - Adelaide, AUS - Spinoff

23 - Yelgun, AUS - Splendour In The Grass