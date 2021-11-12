Oliver Tree Taps Ty Dolla $ign For 'Life Goes On' Remix

Chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree has recruited multiple GRAMMY nominated superstar Ty Dolla $ign for a new remix of his viral hit "Life Goes On".

With over 10 billion streams, 10 million singles sold and a career-to-date total of nearly 60 RIAA platinum and gold certifications, Ty Dolla $ign is one of the world's biggest stars. Ty Dolla $ign has topped the charts with his solo hits, "Paranoid," "Or Nah," and "Blasé", powerhouse collaborations like "Psycho" with Post Malone and "Work From Home" with Fifth Harmony and genre-defying songwriting and production contributions on records for JAY-Z & Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Recently joined by a pair of remixes from GRAMMY award winning trio Clean Bandit and from Brazilian superstar ALOK, the original track was featured on the deluxe edition of Tree's acclaimed debut album Ugly is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier. The viral track is making waves across all platforms. Currently boasting over 400 million streams, 131 million video views, 3 million Instagram reels and 2.5 million Shazams. With over 20 million TikTok videos created with the sound, "Life Goes On" has amassed over 25 billion TikTok views across all videos, landing on TikTok's US Top Tracks and Viral Charts.

Oliver recently announced his largest North American headline tour to date and last tour ever. The Cowboy Tears tour kicks off February 19, 2022 at Los Angeles, CA's legendary venue, The Shrine Expo Hall, and continues through late March with support from RIAA certified singer/producer and viral phenomenon Sueco as well as 18-year-old Canadian DIY artist 347aidan. The acclaimed live performer will also light up the stage at Ultra Music Festival in March 2022. Full all touring details, please visit www.olivertreemusic.com.

With over 2 billion global streams to date, over 650 million video views on YouTube alone, and 11 million TikTok followers, Oliver Tree is undeniably among the most popular - and most provocative - artists of the Gen-Z era. Oliver kicked off 2021 by teaming up with rap superstar Lil Yachty for the acclaimed collaboration, "Asshole." Most recently, Oliver teamed up with Russian viral hitmakers Little Big for the revolutionary joint EP, Welcome To The Internet. The project was first heralded by the lead single, "Turn It Up," featuring Estonian rapper Tommy Cash. The Tree-produced track instantly racked up more than 20M video views and over 230M views across all TikTok videos. The project also included standout track "The Internet".

