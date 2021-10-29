Oliver Tree Taps Clean Bandit for 'Life Goes On' Remix

Chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree has recruited GRAMMY award winning trio Clean Bandit for a new remix of his viral hit "Life Goes On".

As one of pop's most essential and dynamic forces, Clean Bandit, boast over 16 billion streams and 23 million monthly Spotify listeners, making them one of the highest-streaming acts and one of the most successful British bands of recent years. With countless hits and collaborations with Demi Lovato, Julia Michaels, Ellie Goulding, and more, Clean Bandit's impressive catalogue also includes impressive remixes for global superstars The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Flume and more.

Recently joined by a remix from Brazilian superstar ALOK, the original track was featured on the deluxe edition of Tree's acclaimed debut album Ugly is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier. The viral track is making waves across all platforms. Currently boasting over 340 million streams, 120 million video views, 2.3 million Instagram reels and 2.1 million Shazams, the track is in the Top 20 on Global Shazam Chart and Top 40 on US Chart.

With over 17 million TikTok videos created with the sound, "Life Goes On" has amassed over 20 billion TikTok views across all videos, landing at #3 on TikTok's US Top Tracks chart as well as #2 on their Viral Chart.

Earlier this month, Oliver announced his largest North American headline tour to date and last tour ever. The Cowboy Tears tour kicks off February 19, 2022 at Los Angeles, CA's legendary venue, The Shrine Expo Hall, and continues through late March with support from RIAA certified singer/producer and viral phenomenon Sueco as well as 18-year-old Canadian DIY artist 347aidan. The acclaimed live performer will also light up the stage at Ultra Music Festival in March 2022.

With over 2 billion global streams to date, over 630 million video views on YouTube alone, and 11 million TikTok followers, Oliver Tree is undeniably among the most popular - and most provocative - artists of the Gen-Z era. Oliver kicked off 2021 by teaming up with rap superstar Lil Yachty for the acclaimed collaboration, "Asshole."

Most recently, Oliver teamed up with Russian viral hitmakers Little Big for the revolutionary joint EP, Welcome To The Internet. The project was first heralded by the lead single, "Turn It Up," featuring Estonian rapper Tommy Cash. The Tree-produced track instantly racked up more than 18M video views and over 220M views across all TikTok videos. The project also included standout track "The Internet" which was accompanied by a meme-filled official video.

An internet based vocalist, producer, writer, director and performance artist, Oliver Tree explores the intersection where pop and alternative meet sonically and has arrived where art and entertainment collide visually. From comedy to action sports, mock reality TV drama to WWF wrestling in his live shows, the world of Oliver Tree is unlike any artist who has come before him.

A Santa Cruz, California native, Tree has emerged as a polymath from many different projects and iterations over the last 10 years. As unpredictable as one artist can be, no one can seem to put their finger on what Oliver Tree will do next. Unafraid to make you laugh, cry, think profoundly or feel completely uncomfortable for the length of a 4 minute music video, he is on the road to developing his own blueprint for packaging and marketing pop culture in the internet era.

Versatile in every sense of the word, Tree not only explores every type of entertainment but also every type of genre in his music alike. The box he puts himself in is limitless. It has no boundaries. Oliver Tree has built a multimedia project designed to challenge people's perspective of what art is, and he's not the slightest bit concerned with what anyone has to say about it!

Listen to the new remix here: