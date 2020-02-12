Oh Sees Announce North American Fall Tour + UK & EU Tour This Summer

Oh Sees have announced a run of fall North American tour dates. Throughout the month of September, the band will be performing in 18 dates across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to the September tour, Oh Sees will be performing on a UK run of dates in May and a European tour this July. More information is available below and tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14th.



Oh Sees are also playing an upcoming charity concert presented by Panache Booking & 1720. The show will be held on May 9th at the 1720 Warehouse in Los Angeles. The show is a benefit for The Elizabeth House & East LA Women's Center. Tickets are on sale here.



All dates are listed on the Oh Sees' website here.

Oh Sees Charity Concert:

05-09 - Los Angeles - 1720 Warehouse

(A Benefit For The Elizabeth House and East LA Women's Center)



Oh Sees UK + EU Tour:

05-15 - Birmingham - The Crossing

05-16 - Manchester - Albert Hall

05 -17- Glasgow - Barrowlands

05-18 - Dublin - Button Factory

05-19 - Dublin - Button Factory

05-21 - Bristol - SWX

05-22 - London - Electric Ballroom - Late Show

05-23 - London - Electric Ballroom - Early Show

07-05 - Lyon, France - transbordeur

07-07 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino siska

07-08th - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage industrial bar .

07-09 - Budapest, Hungary - Bankito Festival

07-11 - Erfurt, Germany - Stone from the underground

07-12 - Gierle, Belgium - Sjock festival

07-14th - Berlin, Germany - Festaal Kreuzberg

07-15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Zakk

07-16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

07-17 - Leuwarden, Netherlands - Welcome to the village

07-18 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage



Oh Sees North American Tour:

Tue 09-01 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

Wed 09-02 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

Fri 09-04 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

Sat 09-05 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

Sun 09-06 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

Fri 09-11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Sat 09-12 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Sun 09-13 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

Mon 09-14 - Toronto, Canada - Danforth Music Hall *

Wed 09-16 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom *

Thu 09-17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *

Fri 09-18 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *

Sun 09-20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

Mon 09-21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *

Tue 09-22 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

Thu 09-24 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas *

Fri 09-25 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas *

Sun 09-27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *

* with Mr. Elevator





