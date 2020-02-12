Oh Sees Announce North American Fall Tour + UK & EU Tour This Summer
Oh Sees have announced a run of fall North American tour dates. Throughout the month of September, the band will be performing in 18 dates across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to the September tour, Oh Sees will be performing on a UK run of dates in May and a European tour this July. More information is available below and tickets go on sale this Friday, February 14th.
Oh Sees are also playing an upcoming charity concert presented by Panache Booking & 1720. The show will be held on May 9th at the 1720 Warehouse in Los Angeles. The show is a benefit for The Elizabeth House & East LA Women's Center. Tickets are on sale here.
All dates are listed on the Oh Sees' website here.
Oh Sees Charity Concert:
05-09 - Los Angeles - 1720 Warehouse
(A Benefit For The Elizabeth House and East LA Women's Center)
Oh Sees UK + EU Tour:
05-15 - Birmingham - The Crossing
05-16 - Manchester - Albert Hall
05 -17- Glasgow - Barrowlands
05-18 - Dublin - Button Factory
05-19 - Dublin - Button Factory
05-21 - Bristol - SWX
05-22 - London - Electric Ballroom - Late Show
05-23 - London - Electric Ballroom - Early Show
07-05 - Lyon, France - transbordeur
07-07 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino siska
07-08th - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage industrial bar .
07-09 - Budapest, Hungary - Bankito Festival
07-11 - Erfurt, Germany - Stone from the underground
07-12 - Gierle, Belgium - Sjock festival
07-14th - Berlin, Germany - Festaal Kreuzberg
07-15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Zakk
07-16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
07-17 - Leuwarden, Netherlands - Welcome to the village
07-18 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
Oh Sees North American Tour:
Tue 09-01 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *
Wed 09-02 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *
Fri 09-04 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *
Sat 09-05 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *
Sun 09-06 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *
Fri 09-11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *
Sat 09-12 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *
Sun 09-13 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *
Mon 09-14 - Toronto, Canada - Danforth Music Hall *
Wed 09-16 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom *
Thu 09-17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *
Fri 09-18 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *
Sun 09-20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *
Mon 09-21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *
Tue 09-22 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *
Thu 09-24 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas *
Fri 09-25 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas *
Sun 09-27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *
* with Mr. Elevator